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regular-article-logo Monday, 06 April 2026

Congress president Kharge calls Gujarat people 'illiterate', fooled by PM Modi

Kharge made the remark while alleging that both Modi and Vijayan are walking the same path and there is no difference between them except the parties they lead

PTI Published 05.04.26, 09:56 PM
Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge File picture

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday made an apparent controversial statement, during his assembly poll campaign speech here, calling the people of Gujarat as "illterate" who, according to him were being "fooled" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the same time, Kharge said neither Modi nor Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan can fool the people of Kerala as they are "very clever and educated".

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"Don't misguide the people of Kerala. They are very clever and educated. Modiji, Vijayan, you both can fool people who are illiterate in Gujarat or other places, but you cannot fool the people of Kerala," the Congress chief said.

He made the remark while alleging that both Modi and Vijayan are walking the same path and there is no difference between them except the parties they lead.

Kharge also alleged that Vijayan was being controlled by Modi.

Kerala will have assembly polls on April 9 for 140 seats.

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