Key Events

Iranians say Trump's threats to strike infrastructure is intent to commit 'war crime' Hours after Trump's expletive-laden post promising Iran will be "living in Hell" over the Strait of Hormuz closure, Tehran's mission to the UN on Sunday called the open threats to target civilian infrastructure "a direct and public incitement to terrorise civilians and clear evidence of intent to commit war crime." "The international community and all States have legal obligations to prevent such atrocious acts of war crimes," the mission said in a post on the social platform X. "They must act now. Tomorrow is too late."

Iran: Trump's latest comments 'desperate, nonsense', says wants compensation before opening Hormuz Iran has called Trump's latest comments desperate, nonsense. Iran has reiterated that they want compensation before opening the Strait of Hormuz.

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At least 11 killed in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon on Easter Sunday An Israeli airstrike on Kfarhata, a village in south Lebanon, killed seven people on Sunday, including a 4-year-old child, Lebanon's health ministry said in a statement. Another Israeli attack on the Jnah neighbourhood in Beirut killed four people and injured 39 others, the ministry added.

Container ship reports projectile splashes near UAE Khor Fakkan port: UKMTO The captain of a container ship reported seeing multiple splashes from unknown projectiles in close proximity to the ship at UAE's Khor Fakkan port, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday. Authorities say that they are dealing with the incident. No injuries have been reported yet.

US President Donald Trump says Iran deal possible by Monday, talks underway US President Donald Trump said a deal with Iran is possible by Monday, and that Iran was negotiating, Fox News reported on Sunday following an interview with the president. He added that, "Current negotiators on Iranian side have been granted limited amnesty."

US President Donald Trump: Kurds may have kept guns meant for Iran protesters Trump told Fox News that the US sent guns to Iranian protesters earlier this year through the Kurds, but said he believes the Kurds kept them.

US-Israeli strikes target Ahvaz airport, no casualties so far: Report Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency is reporting that US-Israeli attacks targeted the international airport in the southwestern city of Ahvaz. Citing the deputy security officer in Khuzestan governorate, it said no casualties were reported so far in the attack on Qasem Soleimani International Airport, according to Al Jazeera.

Iraq FM thanks Iran for Hormuz passage, reaffirms anti-war stance: Report Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein thanked Iran for allowing Iraqi oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz and reiterated Baghdad’s policy of rejecting war, the foreign ministry says, as reported by Al Jazeera. Hussein made the remarks during a meeting with Iran’s ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al‑Sadeq, according to the statement.

Iran: Arrested Nationals in US Not Related to Qasem Soleimani An Iranian Foreign Ministry official has said that the Iranians recently arrested in the United States have no familial relationship with the late Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, according to state media.

US President Donald Trump tells Iran to open Strait of Hormuz or 'live in hell' US President Donald Trump in a post on Truth Social said that, "Tuesday will be power plant day, and bridge day, all wrapped up in one." In the post, US President tells Iran to open the strait or they'll be 'living in hell'.

IRGC warns of intensified attacks on US economic interests in region if strikes on Iranian civilians repeated Iran's Revolutionary Guards have warned that it will attack US economic interests in the region would be intensified if attacks on civilian targets in Iran are repeated.

Lebanese army: Israeli attack in southern Lebanon kills one soldier The Lebanese army said on Sunday that a soldier had been killed in an Israeli strike on southern Lebanon.

Israel helps with intelligence in US airman rescue from Iran: Security official Israel provided intelligence assistance to the United States during an operation to rescue a stranded US airman in Iran and halted its attacks in the area to facilitate the mission, an Israeli security official said.

Oman and Iran discuss options to smoothen transit through Strait of Hormuz amid crisis Oman and Iran have held talks at the deputy foreign minister level to discuss options for ensuring the smooth transit of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, Oman's Foreign Ministry wrote on X on Sunday. The talks come after an Iranian official said on Thursday that Iran was drafting a protocol with Oman to monitor traffic in the strait through which around a fifth of global oil supplies travel.

Two C-130 planes, two Black Hawk helicopters downed near Isfahan: Iran military The spokesperson for Iran’s unified armed forces command said in a broadcast statement that ground assessments indicate two C-130 aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters were downed south of Isfahan.

Israeli army attacks Beirut’s southern suburbs: Report The Israeli army has attacked Beirut’s southern suburbs after earlier issuing a forced evacuation threat for the Ghobeiry neighbourhood. Warplanes can be heard flying low over the Lebanese capital intermittently for the past several minutes, Al Jazeera reports. Over 6,000 workers from Uttar Pradesh currently in Israel are safe despite the prevailing tense situation, with the state government maintaining continuous contact with Indian authorities on the ground, officials said on Sunday.

Bahrain petrochemical firm says fire after Iranian drone attack, no injuries reported Bahrain's Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company said a fire at its operating units after an Iranian drone attack was brought under control, the Bahraini state news agency reported on Sunday. No injuries were reported, with teams currently conducting an assessment of damage from the incident, the news agency said. GPIC is a joint venture producing petrochemicals and fertiliser, and it is owned by Bahrain's government, SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co, and Kuwait's Petrochemical Industries Co. The Iran Revolutionary Guard issued a statement confirming that they had targeted petrochemical plants in UAE, Kuwait ad Bahrain, a refinery in Israel and a gas facility in UAE.

Egypt holds talks with US envoy, regional counterparts on de-escalation Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held separate calls to discuss proposals for regional de-escalation with US Envoy Steve Witkoff and regional counterparts including Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday. Egypt, Turkey and Pakistan have emerged as active intermediaries in the crisis, with Islamabad recently hosting a meeting to discuss regional de-escalation and proposals to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel military says Iran launches more missiles, air defence system in operation to intercept attack: Report The Israeli military says more missiles have been launched from Iran towards Israel’s territory, as reported by Al Jazeera. In a statement, the military said air defence systems are operating to intercept the attack. The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reports that alarms have been activated throughout the country’s north, including the port city of Haifa.

Iran foreign minister: Tehran vows full defence, thanks Pakistan for support Iran’s foreign minister told his Pakistani counterpart that Tehran appreciates Islamabad’s support and remains determined to defend itself using all available capabilities.