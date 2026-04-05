Jayanthi Kumaresh, Raghu Dixit honoured at Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards

Renowned Saraswati Veena virtuoso Jayanthi Kumaresh and singer-composer Raghu Dixit were honoured for their outstanding contributions to Indian music at the prestigious 'Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards' held at Bengaluru's Chowdiah Memorial Hall.

Organised by the Lokmat Media Group, the awards ceremony, held on Friday, saw some of the finest talents and stalwarts from the Indian music fraternity, celebrating excellence and lifelong contributions to the world of music.

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It is conducted in memory of Jyotsna Darda, founder of Lokmat Sakhi Manch, to honour legendary artists and encourage emerging talent.

Vijay Darda, chairman of Lokmat Media Group and former member of Rajya Sabha, said hosting the event in Bengaluru holds special significance.

"The city is not just India's IT hub, but also a vibrant centre of music, where Hindustani, classical, and Carnatic dance forms thrive, while modern music continues to flourish alongside them," he said.

Darda also highlighted that his wife, Jyotsna Darda, founded 'Sakhi Manch' to empower women, now connecting over 3,50,000 members and enabling many to find employment and self-employment.

Despite being diagnosed with cancer, Darda said, his wife remained determined, often saying she would "cancel cancer", and drew strength from music, which she considered her life.

"Her vision to support young talent led to the creation of the 'Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards'," he explained.

Renowned playback singer Kunal Ganjawala, known for songs such as "Dil Na Diya" and "Salaam-E-Ishq", also performed during the event.





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