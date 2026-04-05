‘Dhurandhar 2’ becomes first Indian film to cross $25-million mark in North America

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has created box office history in North America, emerging as the first Indian film to cross the USD 25 million mark in the region, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

The feat places the Ranveer Singh-starrer well ahead of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, whose long-standing record (USD 20.85 million) remained unbeaten for nearly a decade.

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The spy thriller has maintained a steady run across the US and Canada. As per Sacnilk, if the current trend continues, the film may finish its run in the USD 32–35 million range, setting a new benchmark for Indian cinema overseas.

Globally, the film is closing in on the Rs 1,600-crore mark.

Back home, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is poised to become the first Bollywood title to cross Rs 1,000 crore nett mark at the domestic box office.

On its 17th day in theatres on Saturday, the film collected Rs 25.65 crore nett in India, registering a 20 per cent jump over Friday collections. The domestic nett collection stands at Rs 985 crore (Rs 1,179 crore gross).

Dhurandhar 2 is now inching closer to the lifetime collections of Pushpa 2 (Rs 1,724 crore) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,788 crore). Trade analysts expect it to surpass both titles before the end of its theatrical run.

However, it is unlikely to overtake Dangal, which remains the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide with a total of Rs 2,070 crore, aided significantly by its performance in China.

Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.