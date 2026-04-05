HPCL says fuel, LPG supply steady nationwide; steps up action against malpractices

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) on Sunday said it is maintaining uninterrupted fuel and LPG supplies nationwide, keeping operations steady despite ongoing geopolitical concerns.

The company recorded sales of 38,986 kilolitres (over 3.8 crore litres) of petrol and 69,357 kilolitres (over 6.9 crore litres) of diesel, till April 4, 2026. It has catered to more than 1.94 crore customers.

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As part of its distribution efforts, 9,951 tankers carrying petrol and diesel were sent to retail outlets to ensure timely deliveries across regions.

HPCL delivered over LPG 14.4 lakh cylinders, indicating normal supply levels. In addition, 31,786 free trade LPG cylinders of 5 kg and 2,383 cylinders of 2 kg were supplied, under the free trade LPG category till April 4.

The company said domestic LPG stocks remain sufficient and stable, with distribution under close watch and treated as a top operational priority.

Consumers have been urged to use digital channels such as IVRS, SMS, Missed Call, HP PAY and WhatsApp for booking refills. Around 94 per cent of bookings are being made through these platforms, while delivery authentication is carried out using DAC/OTP-based systems.

HPCL also said it has intensified its crackdown on malpractices by conducting surprise inspections. Between March 14 and April 4, more than 4,028 inspections were carried out, leading to action against 53 distributors, including the suspension of 20 distributorships.

Working alongside other oil marketing companies and state authorities, the company conducted 653 raids, registered 40 FIRs and seized over 3,163 LPG cylinders.

The company has advised consumers to book LPG refills only when required and avoid panic buying. It also urged people to ignore unverified rumours and depend solely on official communication.