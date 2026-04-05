'Open the f******g Strait': Trump hurls expletive-filled deadline at Iran, Tehran vows to hit back

US President Donald Trump on Sunday wrote on Truth Social that "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran." if they do not open the Strait of Hormuz, an ultimatum that has put in question Iran’s stance regarding the strait.

“There will be nothing like it!!! Open the *****’ Strait, you crazy *******, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to ****” the US President wrote.

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This is not the first time that Trump had issued such a threat amidst the US-Israel-Iran war.

On Saturday, Trump renewed his threats for Iran to open up the Strait of Hormuz by Monday or face devastating consequences.

"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to make a deal or open up the Hormuz Strait. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The waterway is a critical chokepoint for global energy shipments, especially oil and gas moving from the Persian Gulf to Europe and Asia. Disruptions there have injected volatility into the market and pushed oil and gas-importing countries to seek alternative sources.

"The doors of hell will be opened to you" if Iran's infrastructure is attacked, Gen. Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi with the country's joint military command said late Saturday in response to Trump's threat, state media reported.

Aliabadi said his country will target all infrastructure used by the US military in the region, as well as Israel's infrastructure, if aggression against Iran escalates.

On Thursday, a US strike cut a major highway bridge.

Trump posted footage on social media showing dust and smoke billowing up as US strikes hit the newly constructed B1 bridge between Tehran and nearby Karaj, which was due to open to traffic this year.

"Our Military, the greatest and most powerful (by far!) anywhere in the World, hasn't even started destroying what’s left in Iran. Bridges next, then Electric Power Plants!," he wrote in a subsequent post.

According to Iran's state media, eight people were killed and 95 others were wounded in the US attack.

This prompted a defiant response from Iran, which hit a water plant in Kuwait and said more would follow.

"Striking civilian structures, including unfinished bridges, will not compel Iranians to surrender," Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in a statement.

Nearly five weeks after it started with a joint US-Israeli aerial assault, the war in Iran continues to spread chaos across the region and roil financial markets, raising the pressure on Trump to find a quick resolution to the conflict. However, U.S. President Trump said a deal with Iran is possible by Monday, and that Iran was negotiating, Fox News reported on Sunday following an interview with the president.

Attacks on transport, power and water facilities vital for the populations of Iran and the neighbouring Gulf countries risk deepening the war, which has already killed thousands and threatens to cause lasting damage to the world economy.