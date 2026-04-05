Tollywood shuts all shootings from Tuesday amid protests over Rahul Banerjee’s death

All film and television shootings in Tollywood have been suspended starting Tuesday, following the death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee.

The decision, aimed at voicing protest and ensuring artist safety, was formalised in a meeting attended by the Federation of Technicians’ president Swarup Biswas, channel representatives, and producers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move comes as the Tollywood community reacts strongly to Banerjee’s sudden demise. While members of the Artist Forum filed an FIR on Saturday, another group of artists staged protests demanding justice for the late actor. Prior to the marches, Swarup Biswas had announced that a meeting would be held with Banerjee’s widow, Priyanka Sarkar, and the Artist Forum after filing the FIR at Talsari police station.

The Sunday meeting saw the presence of Priyanka Sarkar along with several prominent Tollywood stars, including Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta.

Various Tollywood organizations have expressed that the suspension will remain in place until appropriate measures are taken to safeguard actors and crew members.

Shantilal Mukherjee, secretary of West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum told The Telegraph Online, "We first went to the producer demanding answers. We had some basic security questions which were not answered. A number of technicians went into the water after Rahul that day. They could have been harmed facing the same safety concerns."

Mukherjee added, "Amid conflicting narratives, and without having our basic answers met, we were forced to take this step."

The tragic incident has left a lasting impact on Tollywood, prompting calls for stricter safety protocols within the industry.