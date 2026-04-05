Rain threat looms over Kolkata Knight Riders' bid for first win against Punjab

Yet to open their account, embattled Kolkata Knight Riders could face an added challenge from the rain gods when they take on Punjab Kings in their IPL clash here on Monday.

According to the IMD weather bulletin, there is a high likelihood of rain impacting the match, which could also turn into a truncated affair.

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With their match against Lucknow Super Giants next here -- a game that too carries a rain forecast -- weather could further compound KKR's early-season worries.

Incidentally, KKR's corresponding home fixture against PBKS last season on April 26 was also hit by rain, with both teams forced to settle for a point each.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings had posted 201/4 before KKR reached 7/0 when rain dashed hopes of a result.

There has been persistent cloud cover since morning following a "low-pressure trough stretching from Bihar to Manipur, passing over North Bengal, Assam and Bangladesh", as per the IMD.

"The state is likely to witness another round of Kalbaishakhi storms, with the possibility of hail and thunderstorms from Sunday through Thursday. The intensity and spread of rainfall are expected to peak on Tuesday and Wednesday," the IMD said.

"The weather is expected to turn more severe on Tuesday, when Kalbaishakhi storms accompanied by winds of 50-60 kmph, lightning and rain are likely to impact Kolkata and adjoining areas."

The scheduled practice sessions of both teams were cancelled on the eve of the match following a heavy afternoon downpour, with the Eden Gardens outfield remaining under covers and patches of water visible.

With rain threatening to play spoilsport, the cut-off timings leave a narrow window for even a shortened contest.

A minimum five-overs-a-side match can only be played if action begins by 10.56 pm, the absolute deadline to ensure a result.

In such a scenario, the toss would need to take place by 10.46pm.

A five-over shootout, if it comes to that, turns into a high-intensity contest with little room for consolidation, placing a premium on power-hitting.

However, if no play is possible by the cut-off time, the match will be abandoned, with both teams sharing one point each.

KKR's rain-hit campaign last season also included a washout in Bengaluru, which hurt their playoff chances as they eventually finished eighth in the 10-team standings.