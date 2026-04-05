Modi raises Malda gherao, doubles down on ‘hisab’ threat; Mamata says ‘fight if you have guts’

Bengal’s political heat surged on Sunday ahead of the Assembly polls as leaders from rival camps intensified their campaigns across the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing his first election rally in Cooch Behar district raised the Malda incident in which judicial officers were gheraoed for hours by a mob. He termed it an example of the ruling party's "maha jungleraj" and alleged that the state's ruling party was hell-bent on carrying out the "funeral procession" of law and order in Bengal.

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"Just a few days ago, the entire nation witnessed judicial officers being held hostage in Malda. What kind of government is this, where judges and constitutional procedures are not safe? We cannot expect such a government to keep the people of Bengal safe," Modi said.

"On one side, there is the 'bhay' (fear) of the TMC, and on the other side, you have the BJP's 'bharosa' (trust). On one side is the fear of TMC's cut money and corruption, and on the other side is the BJP, which accelerates development," he said.

Modi also reiterated his “hisab” warning to the TMC. After May 4, the day of the poll results, the law will take its course, Modi said, and warned that every act of alleged corruption and violence under the TMC would be investigated.

"I assure you that after the elections, every one of their sins will be accounted for. Chun chun ke hisab hoga (everything will be accounted for). No matter how powerful the criminal may be, justice will be done this time," he said.

Earlier, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said that he had complete faith in EC to ensure free and fair polls. "It is a commitment from them (EC) that they are going to hold a free and fair, and bloodless election," he said.

Pitching the assembly polls as the BJP's direct battle against chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the TMC's "appeasement politics", he asserted that the party would not project any CM face, and would instead seek votes in the name of Modi and also pursue a policy of "detect, detain and deport" against infiltrators if voted to power.

The PM also contrasted the fear of infiltration and settling foreigners in Bengal with the BJP's confidence in stopping infiltration and driving infiltrators out.

"On one side is the fear of losing freedom on one's own land because of changing demography. On the other side is the BJP's confidence of living with pride on one's own soil, and head held high. Under the TMC rule, there has been a dangerous demographic change in Bengal's border areas. These infiltrators get direct protection from the TMC's syndicate, putting the lives of the state's people under threat. In this game of appeasement politics, the identity of this great Bengal is being changed," he said.

On Sunday, while rallying for TMC’s Samserganj candidate Mohammed Nur Alam, chief minister Mamata Banerjee, questioned why Assembly polls could not be conducted with the same electoral roll used in the 2024 general elections.

"If the voter list contained names of infiltrators, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister also won with their votes earlier, so they should have resigned first," she said.

Claiming that she and her party will never allow the establishment of detention camps in the name of NRC, Banerjee said, "That is why you are being vengeful against me."

“If you have the guts, fight directly," Mamata slammed back, addressing the crowd, she said, “Cast your votes to take revenge for the deletion of people's names, and against the SIR so that the results reflect that,” adding that it was the Union home minister who was behind the deletion of names.

Invoking Sandeshkhali, Narendra Modi said, “On one side are the cries of sisters and daughters subjected to brutal atrocities…On the other side is Modi’s guarantee of security, dignity and empowerment for women,” asserting that a BJP government would ensure “real empowerment of women” through initiatives like the Lakhpati Didi scheme and women’s reservation.

Addressing an election rally at Raina in Purba Bardhaman district in support of the party's candidate Mandira Dolui, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee cited schemes such as Karmashree for rural jobs, housing under Banglar Bari, and financial support to 2.4 crore women through Lakshmir Bhandar, projecting the state government’s record on women’s welfare and development.

"The TMC wants a smile on your face, while Modi wants to see tears in your eyes as you had rejected the BJP in successive polls. Give the anti-Bengal party a befitting reply to such a conspiracy,” he said.