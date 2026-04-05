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regular-article-logo Monday, 06 April 2026

‘We poured our hearts’: Hanu Raghavapudi urges fans to not leak material about Prabhas-starrer ‘Fauzi’

The filmmaker’s comments come days after photos from the sets of the film began circulating online

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.04.26, 04:28 PM
A poster of 'Fauzi'

A poster of 'Fauzi' File picture

Filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi, who is directing the upcoming Prabhas-starrer Fauzi, took to social media on Saturday and urged fans to not leak any information about the film.

Raghavapudi’s comments come days after photos from the sets of the film began circulating online.

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“We’ve poured our hearts into #Fauzi to give you something truly special. Humbly requesting everyone, please don’t spoil the magic with leaks,” he wrote.

“Let’s experience it the way it’s meant to be… together in theatres," he added.

A day before, the official X page of the film posted, “It has come to our attention that certain accounts are circulating leaked images from the sets of #Fauzi. Please treat this as a strict warning - any such content will be reported, and necessary action will be taken against those involved.”

“These leaks compromise the experience we are carefully building. What’s coming on the big screen will be far bigger and worth the wait. We urge everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with leaked content,” they added.

Produced under Mythri Movie Makers, the film is set in the 1940s and focuses on a soldier in the Azad Hind Force.

Fauzi will be a two-part film, with the second instalment being a prequel. It also marks Prabhas’ first collaboration with Raghavapudi.

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Fauzi Prabhas Hanu Raghavapudi
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