Kate Beckinsale says Mark Ruffalo ignored her after agent sacked her for Gaza post

English actress Kate Beckinsale recently alleged that she was fired by her talent agent for liking a social media post supporting a Gaza ceasefire. She also called out Mark Ruffalo in a series of now-deleted comments for dismissing her attempts to reach out.

Beckinsale said that she was dropped by her agent right after she liked a post which called for a ceasefire and condemned any kind of violence. She also mentioned that the decision by her longtime agent came out of the blue at a time when the 2023 SAG-AFTRA protests ended.

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“I was fired in two sentences after 12 years of friendship with my Agent and yours who is very close to her elderly parents and definitely knew what I was dealing with, alone,” she said.

“Gosh, it must be so nice not to be fired by your Agent for liking a post about a ceasefire and not supporting the murdering of children.”

The 52-year-old actress further pointed out, “I guess having a penis in Hollywood really counts for a lot,” adding that Ruffalo, who works with the same agent and has been vocal about similar views, did not have to undergo the same treatment.

“Because you’ve not been fired by the same Agent that I had and she sent me a gift the week before so we didn’t have any beef, but I liked a post about a ceasefire and I’ve got fired on the same day as Susan Sarandon was fired, two days after the end of the strike after nine months of none of us being able to work at all,” she added.

She continued, “I was dealing with the fact that on top of my mother having been told she had six weeks to live with brain cancer, and being [a] carer for both of them, the day before my stepfather had had a catastrophic stroke on top of two types of cancer.”

Addressing Ruffalo’s silence when she tried to reach out to him for help, Beckinsale said, “I DM’d you about this months ago but you ignored me.”

Also pointing out the “male privilege even in the good guys”, the Pearl Harbor actress wrote in another comment, “It is such a given that of course I did not get a response and I really and truly support Mark Ruffalo and everything he is doing but no I won’t get a response, not here and not ever.”

Ruffalo or his team are yet to issue an official statement.