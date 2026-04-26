Aamir Khan explains rationale behind unusual early ‘Ek Din’ advance booking strategy

Bollywood actor-producer Aamir Khan says the makers of upcoming romantic drama Ek Din, starring his son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, opted for an unusual early advance booking strategy to give the film more time to build momentum ahead of its May 1 release.

Ek Din is backed by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

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The film opened its advance bookings 39 days prior to release, a rare move in the industry. Speaking to Just Too Filmy, Aamir said the idea was initially suggested by a member of the team.

“The fact is that Ek Din is a very small film, in the sense that it has got actors who are very new. Junaid has barely started his career, and Sai [Pallavi] is doing her first film in Hindi. So I thought this film would need a little more time to get traction. So the earlier we start, the better. It is a story that I believe, and I am quite a mushy audience,” he said.

Aamir also lauded director Sunil Pandey. “He has done such an amazing job. He has worked so hard for the film; he is very persevering. None of us knows whether the film is going to do well, but what is important for me is whether we are able to bring the script alive in the film. That, for me, is the first yardstick for success,” he said.

“So when I see the film today, I see that Sunil has really managed to bring out what was there in the script, really honestly. Of course, numbers are important to understand the success of the film, but what if a film you don't like does well? I am not happy with that success,” he added.

Ek Din is adapted from the 2016 Thai film One Day, which follows a young man who falls in love with his colleague but lacks the courage to confess his feelings. He wishes to be with her for just one day, and to his astonishment, the wish comes true.