Bengal polls: PM Modi prays at Thanthania Kalibari, holds 2-km north Kolkata roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took part in a spectacular roadshow in north Kolkata as the BJP intensified its campaign ahead of the second and final phase of the West Bengal assembly polls.

Amid chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Jai Shri Ram' and the BJP's West Bengal poll slogan 'Paltano darkar, tai BJP sarkar' (Need a BJP government to bring about change), the roadshow started from B K Pal Avenue and ended at Khanna crossing via Sovabazar, covering a distance of two km.

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n this image released on April 26, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at 'Thanthania Kalibari' amid the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

Accompanied by state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, Modi stood atop a saffron-hued vehicle, bedecked with flowers and cutouts of the lotus, the BJP’s poll symbol, and waved at the euphoric crowds shrieking with joy from beyond the barricades put up by security personnel.

On the streets, many enthusiasts furiously clicked on their mobile phones to capture the momentous occasion, while others stood waving placards and banners with slogans in praise of the PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya during a roadshow amid the ongoing state Assembly elections, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, April 26, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Known for his ability to strike a rapport with the common people, Modi also waved at the citizens, many of them standing on balconies or beside windows of their houses.

The BJP, which depends heavily on the Prime Minister’s persona in elections, had demonstrably worked hard to make the roadshow a grand success.

The vehicle, on which Modi stood, followed a swarm of BJP supporters, including women, with the lotus pinned on their dresses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya during a roadshow amid the ongoing state Assembly elections, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, April 26, 2026. (PTI Photo)

SPG personnel and officers of the Special Branch of Kolkata Police, as well as central paramilitary force jawans, had a trying time keeping the surging crowd at a safe distance as ‘Modi Modi’ chants rent the air.

People from various faiths came out on the streets to welcome the PM, with many women spotted among the citizens, joining the chorus of “Jai Shri Ram”.

Before the roadshow, the PM offered prayers at the over-300-year-old Thanthania Kalibari in north Kolkata.

Earlier in the day, he addressed back-to-back public meetings at Bangaon and Arambagh, and said the massive rallies reflect "a clear and decisive sign that TMC’s defeat is imminent”.

“Across West Bengal, frustration over corruption, poor governance and broken promises is at its peak,” he claimed.

Narendra Modi holds a portrait of Uttam Kumar during a roadshow in north Kolkata ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls. (Sourced by correspondent)

Of the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal, 142 constituencies will go for the poll in the second and final phase on April 29.

The first round of the assembly elections recorded a voter turnout of 93.19 per cent, the highest ever in the state, the Election Commission said.

Polling for the first phase was held on April 23 across 152 assembly segments in 16 districts, and 3.36 crore of the total 3.61 crore voters exercised their franchise, it said.

The counting will take place on May 4.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.