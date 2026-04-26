Raghuvanshi given out for field obstruction as KKR face LSG in rare IPL dismissal

In a dramatic moment, Kolkata Knight Riders’ wicketkeeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi was on Sunday given out for obstructing the field during their Indian Premier League clash against Lucknow Super Giants here.

The 21-year-old Raghuvanshi became only the fourth batter in IPL history - all Indians - to be declared out in this fashion.

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Raghuvanshi, who was dismissed for 9, was not happy with the decision and even argued his case with the on-field umpires, but the Mumbai wicketkeeper-batter had to eventually accept the call made against him.

On the final ball of the fifth over from Prince Yadav, Raghuvanshi nudged one towards mid-on and set off for a run. However, a few paces down, he was asked to turn back by Cameron Green.

While he also stepped into the ‘danger zone’ on the pitch when turning back, Raghuvanshi came in line of the throw from Mohammed Shami with the ball hitting his body as he put in a dive to make the crease.

The third umpire Rohit Pandit accepted Shami and LSG’s appeal for Raghuvanshi obstructing the field and declared the KKR batter out, which left the visitors reeling at 27 for three after five overs.

KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar was seen arguing with the fourth umpire neat the team dugout as Raghuvanshi threw his helmet in frustration.

The first such instance was recorded in IPL 2013 when former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan was declared out for obstructing the field when he was on 72 for KKR against Mumbai Indians.

While he successfully defended one fired in the blockhole by bowler Wayne Parnell, Pathan was deemed to have prevented the South African from collecting the ball while running along with it towards the non-striker’s end.

Amit Mishra was the second player to be declared out in this manner during the IPL 2019 Eliminator playing for the Delhi Capitals against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

With two needed off the last three, Mishra failed to connect with a delivery from Khaleel Ahmed and set off for a run.

Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha collected the ball and threw it to the bowler who was mid-pitch, and Khaleel had a crack at the stumps but ended up hitting Mishra who was deemed to have changed the course of his run. DC won the thriller by two wickets.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the third to be out obstructing the field during IPL 2024 while playing for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals.

He cut one off Avesh Khan to third man and completed a single. While attempting a second, he was asked to turn back by Ruturaj Gaikwad and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson’s throw found Jadeja coming in between the ball and the wickets.

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