MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 26 April 2026

Chernobyl anniversary: Pope says 'thieves' who wage war steal our chance at peaceful future

Thieves who, by fighting bloody wars, are taking away from all of us the chance of a future of peace

Reuters Published 26.04.26, 07:35 PM
Pope Leo XIV leads a Holy Mass with priestly ordinations in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, April 26, 2026.

Pope Leo XIV leads a Holy Mass with priestly ordinations in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, April 26, 2026. Reuters

Pope Leo on Sunday described those who wage wars and appropriate the earth's resources as thieves who rob the world of a peaceful future, issuing a warning about the use of nuclear power on the anniversary of the Chernobyl reactor accident.

Ukraine is commemorating the 40th anniversary of the world's worst nuclear disaster on Sunday amid lingering fears that Russia's four-year-old war could spark a repeat of the tragedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his weekly address after the Angelus prayer, the Pontiff said the Chernobyl accident had left a mark on humankind's collective conscience.

"It remains a warning over the use of ever more powerful technologies," the Pope, who has just returned from a 10-day tour across four African nations, said.

"I hope that at all decision-making levels, wisdom and responsibility always prevail, so that atomic power can always be used to support life and peace," he added.

Commenting on the Gospel of the day, which contained the metaphor of a sheep thief, Pope Leo said thieves came under many appearances, listing as examples "superficial lifestyles driven by consumerism", prejudices and wrong ideas.

"And let's not forget also those thieves who, by plundering the earth's resources, by fighting bloody wars or feeding evil in whichever form, are simply taking away from all of us the chance of a future of peace and serenity," he added.

Leo, the first U.S. pontiff, has attracted the ire of President Donald Trump after becoming more outspoken against war and despotism.

RELATED TOPICS

Pope Leo XIV Chernobyl
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

IMD warns of showers across east, northeast; Bengal, Sikkim under heavy rain alert

Intense spells are expected over Arunachal Pradesh between April 27 and May 2, and over Assam and Meghalaya from April 27 to 30, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim could see very heavy downpours around April 28 and heavy rain through May 1
Pope Leo XIV leads a Holy Mass with priestly ordinations in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, April 26, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

Thieves who, by fighting bloody wars, are taking away from all of us the chance of a future of peace

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT