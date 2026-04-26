Where is Bubbles? Michael Jackson’s pet chimp is 43 now, lives with his friends

When Michael Jackson brings home a baby chimp as a pet in Antoine Fuqua’s new biopic on the pop legend, it makes for a fleetingly amusing moment.

He names the chimp Bubbles, and says that he rescued him from a centre that was conducting experiments on animals. But did you know that this is indeed a true story?

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Jackson adopted Bubbles in 1983. Born the same year he came into Jackson’s life, Bubbles was quickly swept into the life of stardom. He began featuring in music videos and films, and even accompanied the King of Pop on his Japan tour.

The companionship, however, could not last forever. As Bubbles matured, his size and strength made it difficult for him to live alongside humans. In 2005, he was relocated to the Center for Great Apes.

Bubbles is now 43, and lives with his other chimp friends at Centre For Great Apes.

As per the official website of the Centre For Great Apes, the sanctuary took in Bubbles in 2005 when he grew too large and was deemed unfit to be around humans.

“Now a 185-pound adult male, Bubbles is a calm and artistic presence at the sanctuary. He’s the respected leader of his chimpanzee group, which includes his closest friends Oopsie, Boma, Kodua, and Stryker. Though shy and private, Bubbles is also playful. He’s been known for gently teasing visitors with a splash of water or a sprinkle of sand, just for fun,” the information on the website reads.

The sanctuary added that Bubbles loves to paint, but he hates being photographed. The Jackson Estate supports the chimp’s wellbeing at the centre.

Michael offers a glimpse into Michael Jackson’s early years in the industry.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the biopic stars the pop icon’s nephew Jaafar Jackson who brings him to life on the big screen.