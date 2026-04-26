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regular-article-logo Sunday, 26 April 2026

Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Bhooth Bangla’ crosses Rs 100-crore mark in India

The horror comedy, released on April 17, outperformed holdover title ‘Dhurandhar 2’ and Hollywood release ‘Michael’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 26.04.26, 12:51 PM
Akshay Kumar in ‘Bhooth Bangla’

Akshay Kumar in ‘Bhooth Bangla’ File Picture

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan’s latest collaboration Bhooth Bangla has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office, and the Rs 150-crore mark globally, maintaining a steady run in its second weekend.

The horror comedy, released on April 17, opened strongly and continued its momentum into the second week, outperforming holdover title Dhurandhar 2 and facing competition from Hollywood release Michael, a biopic on music icon Michael Jackson.

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According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 10.75 crore nett across 9,266 shows on its ninth day. With this, the film has entered the Rs 100 crore club, taking its domestic collection to Rs 100.90 crore nett (Rs 120.10 crore gross).

The film registered a strong first week collection of Rs 84.40 crore nett and sustained its pace into the second weekend. It earned Rs 5.75 crore nett on second Friday and saw a jump to Rs 10.75 crore nett on Saturday, taking the total to Rs 100.90 crore nett.

The film also performed well overseas, adding Rs 4 crore gross on Saturday. Its international gross has reached Rs 41.50 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 161.60 crore.

Meanwhile, other films at the box office saw comparatively modest collections. Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, earned Rs 2.95 crore nett on Saturday, taking its total to Rs 1,127.14 crore nett after 38 days in theatres. Michael collected Rs 5 crore nett on Saturday, with its cumulative total at Rs 10.30 crore nett in India.

Bhooth Bangla is a horror comedy that follows a man who inherits a palace in rural Mangalpur, unaware of its mysterious past. When he decides to host his sister’s wedding at the property, a series of supernatural events begin to unfold.

The film also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta and Tabu in key roles.

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