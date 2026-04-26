Mamata questions Centre’s poll security push, calls PM Modi’s allegations ‘a pack of lies’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that while the BJP-led Centre has brought armoured vehicles for the Assembly elections in the state, it failed to prevent the terror attack at Pahalgam a year ago.

Addressing an election rally in her Rashbehari constituency in south Kolkata, Banerjee also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks that women feel unsafe in the city and other parts of the state, terming the allegations a "pack of lies".

ADVERTISEMENT

"Over two lakh central forces have been brought to Bengal along with armoured vehicles used by the Army in Kashmir for a state Assembly poll at the instruction of Modi and Shah. Will they explain where these vehicles and security were when Pakistan-sponsored terrorists sneaked into Pahalgam and gunned down 26 civilians?" she said at a meeting in Camac Street area.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greets residents during a roadshow at Jadubabur Bazar on Sunday evening. (TT Online)

Alleging bias in the deployment of forces, she said police officials "loyal to one party" were brought in by the Election Commission to oversee polling.

"After May 4, these personnel may not be in charge any more," she said.

Banerjee urged women voters to remain vigilant during polling and counting, alleging attempts at manipulation.

"Remember, even the central forces will be working under the instructions of the Election Commission. So even at the cost of sacrificing your cooking for two days after voting, keep a close watch on polling booths and counting centres to prevent any tampering of EVMs," she said.

Urging the men of the constituency "not to fall into the BJP's trap," she said in any situation, women should take the lead in guarding the booths in a peaceful manner, extending full cooperation to the EC and police.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a rally at Jadubabur Bazar on Sunday evening. (TT Online)

Banerjee said people will have to ensure no "outsider from neighbouring NDA-ruled states like Bihar and Odisha will stay within the limits of a poll-bound assembly constituency after April 27 till the day of polling. As per my information, an amount of Rs 300 crore came to Bhabanipur from Odisha yesterday despite checking by police and forces." Stating she had "foiled the EC gameplan to effect arrest of hundreds of TMC functionaries before the polls," Banerjee said the high court made it clear that there will be no preventive arrests till May 30.

At another rally in Mansatala area, she cautioned against any "attempt by the BJP to distribute money through agents of the party who might visit slums and offer Rs 5,000 to vote for the communal forces." "These agents might be even from your (minority) community, but don't trust them. They are even contesting as independents, getting crores of rupees. Not a single vote to them," she said, apparently referring to Humayun Kabir's AJUP and ISF without naming anyone.

Referring to allegations of TMC having an understanding with the BJP, she said those making such claims did not support affected people during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, indicating the CPI(M) and the Congress.

"When the names of 60 lakh Hindu voters and 30 lakh Muslim voters were omitted, I had said let us go together to the Election Commission, but none of them came. We went to the Supreme Court and got 32 lakh names restored," she claimed.

"Now it pains me that full justice could not be done. Many won't be able to cast votes this time, but we will fight for them," she said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee walks through Jadubabur Bazar during a campaign visit on Sunday evening. (TT Online)

Alleging that the election is taking place "under the guidance of the BJP," she termed the saffron party as autocratic and exercising atrocities.

She also advised voters to keep photocopies of voter slips, alleging the BJP might attempt to bring in NRC-like measures.

Sharpening her attack on Shah, she said he had planned to occupy Waqf land, but people of our party did not allow it to happen.

The CM said while her party has already crossed the 100 mark in the number of seats after the first phase poll, "in the second phase, we will cross double century." Earlier in the day Banerjee took part in a road show in her constituency covering a distance of 2 km.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.