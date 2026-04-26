Bengal Phase 2 polls: South Bengal may see rain, thunderstorms on April 29, IMD warns

Voters stepping out on April 29 for the second phase of polling may face rain and thunderstorms across large parts of south Bengal, according to the latest weather update.

Districts including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Birbhum and Nadia are likely to see similar conditions through the day.

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“Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places. Thunderstorm with gusty wind (40-50 kmph) and lightning very likely to occur at one or two places,” IMD said in a statement.

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The weather may disrupt movement during polling hours, especially in areas where thunderstorms develop.

The forecast notes a “gradual fall by 3 - 4 °C during subsequent 04 days from 27th April over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal.” This could bring some relief from the recent heat.

A warning has also been issued for the coast. “Squally wind with speed reaching 40 - 50 kmph occasionally gusting 60 kmph is likely to prevail along and off west bengal & north odisha coast from April 26 to 30.”

Fishermen are advised not to venture in to the sea along and off west bengal & north odisha coast on these days.