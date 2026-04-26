‘Wasn’t offered to me’: Mohit Suri reveals why he isn’t directing ‘Awarapan 2’

Filmmaker Mohit Suri recently opened up about the reason he isn’t directing Awarapan 2, revealing that it was never offered to him.

During an interview with NDTV, the 45-year-old filmmaker said, “I was never actually offered it before, that’s all. I think they wanted to work, but it’s not that. I would work with Emraan at the drop of a hat. The problem with him is that I’ve done eight films with him. He knows me so well. I have to give him a role; I can’t just hustle him into doing some part. But I think it will be more beneficial for me than for him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Suri referred to The Ba***ds of Bollywood dialogue, “Akkha Bollywood ek taraf aur Emraan Hashmi ek taraf (Entire Bollywood one side and Emraan Hashmi on one side), and said, “That scene was kickass. I think what Raghav was actually doing is what I’ve accomplished all my life. It just happened 20 years later; it’s exactly that only.”

He continued, “Emraan is my elder brother. We actually grew up together watching the same films. That’s how I think we got educated in the kind of sensitivity, the kind of films we like, the music we like. And in the end, he was my first hero and my hero for eight films. So I’m the one who can actually say that puri industry ek taraf and Emraan bhai ek taraf.”

Suri and Emraan have teamed up for several projects. Suri’s Bollywood directorial debut Zeher (2005) starred Emraan in the lead role. Following that, they went on to deliver several box office hits together, including Murder 2, Awarapan, and Raaz: The Mystery Continues.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the original Awarapan also starred Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma and Ashish Vidyarthi. It was produced by Mukesh Bhatt and emerged as a cult hit despite being a commercial failure when it was released back in 2007.

Hashmi had first announced the sequel in March. In a teaser video, his character was seen travelling by boat at sunset, releasing pigeons from a cage, in a throwback to a scene from the original film. The background score featured the song Tera Mera Rishta from the 2007 film.

After the success of Saiyaara in 2025, Suri is set to team up with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda for another love story.

On Sunday, Suri took a stroll back memory lane and celebrated 13 years of the release of Aashiqui 2.

“Celebrating 13 years of 'Aashiqui 2' — Some films don’t just get made… they make you ..Every moment on set… every silence, every tear, every note of music… felt like something we were living, not just creating. Years have passed… but the echoes haven’t. There are too many people to thank — more than I’ll ever be able to name. But all of them live inside this film,” he wrote on Instagram

“All I feel today is gratitude…for the love this film has received, and for the way it continues to find people… even now. Some love stories don’t end. They just keep playing… on a loop, somewhere in the heart. #aashiqui2 #13yearsofaashiqui2,” he added.