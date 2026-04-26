White House dinner scare: Trump survives at least 12 alleged ‘assassination’ bids over past decade

The visual is familiar: a sudden bang, a swarm of security personnel jolting up into action to hover over Donald Trump, and an iconic photograph of the President triumphantly surviving another assasination attempt.

The shootout at the White House Correspondents’ dinner on Saturday reminds us of the 2024 Pennsylvania rally in which Trump got struck in the ear with a bullet. The photograph of Trump with a raised fist and biting his lower lip,which was hailed as a symbol of resilience by Republicans, became the focus for the rest of his campaign.

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Apart from these two high-visibility incidents, there have been over a dozen more attempts on Trump’s life during his tenure so far.

The latest, which prompted this report, took place at the Washington Hilton, raising inquiry into the layers of security that Trump’s security forces have, and the cracks it may have.

The suspect, allegedly a 31-year-old California techie was detained, and the vicinity was immediately evacuated. Trump’s response: After posting that ‘Law Enforcement did a fantastic job,’ he proceeded to post two photographs of the suspect, shirtless, face-down, hands tied behind his back.

Just two months ago, US law enforcement killed an armed man seeking to enter Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Trump was in Washington at the time.

In October 2025, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said they found a hunting stand within sight of where Trump typically exits Air Force One, ahead of an upcoming trip to Florida.

A month before that, a Florida state jury convicted Ryan Routh, 59, of trying to assassinate Trump on his West Palm Beach. The attempt occurred in September 2024.

In August 2025, a woman from Indiana, 50, faced federal charges for threatening to kill Trump. “I am willing to sacrificially kill the POTUS by disemboweling him.” She later told the Secret Service that she was carrying a “bladed object.”

On May 21, 2025, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer received a handwritten note from someone claiming to be a Mexican immigrant, threatening to shoot Trump with a hunting rifle at an upcoming rally and saying he would self-deport afterward.

The next day, undocumented Mexican national Ramón Morales Reyes was arrested on suspicion of making the threat, but investigators later determined he likely did not write the letter due to his lack of English and a handwriting mismatch.

Prosecutors eventually charged Demetric Scott, who admitted he authored the note in an effort to frame Morales Reyes and trigger his deportation.

In October 2024, a man in possession of two firearms was detained at a checkpoint near a Trump rally in Coachella, Florida.

The July 2024 Pennsylvania rally shooting, the most serious of Trump’s attacks, wounded Trump in his upper right ear. The multiple shots fired by Thomas Crook’s AR-15 Style rifle killed one and critically injured two.

In 2024, the US Department of Justice released multiple Iran-linked plots to kidnap or kill Trump.

A Pakistani national was convicted of recruiting assassins to murder Trump on behalf of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In September 2020, Canadian citizen Pascale Cécile Véronique Ferrier was arrested in Buffalo while attempting to enter Canada after sending a ricin-laced letter to Donald Trump, urging him to drop out of the 2020 election and calling him an “ugly tyrant clown.”

She was later charged with multiple biological weapons and interstate threat offenses. In August 2023, she was sentenced in the US to nearly 22 years in prison.

A month before that, Trump was abruptly escorted away from a White House press briefing after Secret Services shot an armed suspect outside the building.

In October 2018, an envelope of castor beans, feared to contain ricin, was intercepted before reaching Trump. Several similar envelopes had the phrase ‘Jack and the Missile Bean Stock Powder’ written on them.

A year before that, a North Dakota resident stole a forklift and allegedly tried to drive it towards Trump’s presidential motorcade. Gregory Lee Leingang later admitted his intention to kill Trump.

In June 2016, during a campaign event at the Treasure Island Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, British national Michael Steven Sandford, tried to seize a police officer’s handgun while Trump was speaking.

He was immediately restrained, arrested, and turned over to the Secret Service, where he admitted he had intended to kill Trump. Sandford was later sentenced to just over a year in prison and fined $200, then released early and deported to the United Kingdom in May 2017.