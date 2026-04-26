IMD warns of widespread showers across east, northeast; Bengal, Sikkim under heavy rain alert

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and northeast India during the week, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall across the region.

Intense spells are expected over Arunachal Pradesh between April 27 and May 2, and over Assam and Meghalaya from April 27 to 30, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim could see very heavy downpours around April 28 and heavy rain through May 1.

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Bihar may also receive heavy rain on April 26 and 28, accompanied by thundersqualls with winds gusting up to 70 kmph across parts of Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar on multiple days between April 26 and 29, along with isolated hailstorms.

Thunderstorm activity is set to remain active across east and northeast India through the week, with light to moderate rainfall extending to central and southern peninsular regions, including Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala — where heavy rain is likely between April 29 and May 1.

Northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, may also see scattered rain, thunderstorms and occasional hail between April 27 and May 2.

Heatwave conditions are set to persist across pockets of northwest and central India for the next three days — particularly on April 26 and 27 — before gradually easing. States such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar and Vidarbha are likely to experience high temperatures, with severe heatwave conditions possible in isolated areas.

A gradual dip in temperatures is expected across most regions after April 28, though hot and humid conditions may continue in coastal and southern parts, along with warm nights in some northern and central pockets.