‘His story continues’: Will ‘Michael’ get a sequel? Here’s what we know

‘Michael Jackson will return in Avengers: Doomsday’.

If you have watched the new biopic on Michael Jackson, and this meme is doing the rounds on your feed, then you must be confused.

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Despite scathing reviews from critics, Michael had a decent opening at the box office, with a USD 82 million haul globally.

Michael offers a glimpse into Michael Jackson’s early years in the industry. The film showcases moments from Jackson’s life when he started out in the music industry, particularly highlighting his time with Jackson 5, the group he was part of with his brothers, the abuse he faced from his father growing up, and his rise as the King of Pop after paving a path for himself independently.

In the final moments of the film, after a performance of the pop icon’s 1987 song Bad on stage, the movie cuts to black and the text “His story continues” appears on screen. This might either be a clever reference to Jackson’s HIStory album or a reminder that his story will continue in a sequel.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate Motion Picture chairman Adam Fogelson said that the “filmmaking team has been hard at work being ready for a second film, and when the right moment comes, we would be excited to announce that that is definitively happening”.

Jaafar Jackson, the pop icon’s nephew who stepped into his shoes in the film, told Entertainment Tonight that a second movie is “in the early development right now.”

Previously, Fogelson told Deadline, “While we're not yet ready to confirm plans for a second film, I can tell you that the creative team is hard at work making sure that we're in a position to deliver more Michael soon after we release the first film.”

As per USA Today, Lionsgate appears to be waiting to see the box-office performance before making things official. Hence, if the film turns out to be a hit, fans can expect an announcement for the sequel.