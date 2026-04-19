Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address campaign rallies across four Jungle Mahal districts today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies, unprecedented for the Prime Minister on a single day, across four Jungle Mahal districts on Sunday to wrap up his first-phase campaign for the Bengal elections.

Party sources said that Modi would also campaign in multiple rallies across Bengal on April 23 and 24. He is also set to conclude his second-phase campaign on Mamata Banerjee’s home turf, Bhabanipur, on April 26.

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“For Bengal, the Prime Minister holding four rallies in a day is a first in these elections. He will complete his first-phase campaign with these four rallies in the western region of Bengal, where the party expects an outstanding performance this time,” said a BJP national leader.

“However, Modi ji is slated to end his second-phase campaign from Bhabanipur on April 26, as the party is specially focusing on this high-profile seat,” he added, referring to chief minister Mamata Banerjee's face-off with leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Modi will begin his busy Sunday in Bishnupur, Bankura, followed by rallies in Purulia, Jhargram, and West Midnapore. These four districts together have 40 Assembly seats.

In 2011, the Trinamool won 24 seats, while the BJP secured 16. In the 2024 general elections, the Trinamool led in 30 seats and the BJP in 10.

“The final leg of the first-phase campaign in this western zone is very important, as the party aims to win at least 30 out of these 40 seats in Jungle Mahal,” a BJP source said.

After Sunday, Modi will once again visit Bengal for campaigning on April 23, when 152 constituencies across the state vote in the first phase. On April 23, he will address three rallies in Barrackpore, Mathurapur in South 24-Parganas, and Howrah.

The next day, he will again address four rallies in Krishnanagar, North Calcutta, Dum Dum and Jadavpur. During this trip, Panihati, from where the mother of the RG Kar victim is contesting on a BJP ticket, will get priority.

According to a senior BJP leader, Modi’s busiest day will be April 26, a day before the close of campaigning for the second phase.

“On April 26, Modi ji will address rallies in Bongaon and Arambagh, followed by a roadshow in Calcutta. The focus of the roadshow will be Bhabanipur, though it will pass through other south Calcutta constituencies like Rashbehari and Ballygunge,” the source said.

“It was planned that Modi ji’s campaign should end in Bhabanipur, the home turf of Mamata Banerjee,” he added.

Besides Modi, Amit Shah has been scheduled to address more than 30 rallies across Bengal, along with 16 Union ministers and nine chief ministers from BJP-ruled states.

Shah has said that he will stay in Bengal for 15 days for the elections. A BJP leader said Shah, who has been monitoring the elections as the party’s poll strategist, has been holding meetings with state and district leaders to guide them on electoral strategies and identify ground-level shortcomings.

The BJP leadership is optimistic about winning the Bengal elections with a clear majority, which is why all top leaders have been asked to focus on the election model.

The Trinamool Congress has claimed that the BJP is using its entire might to oust the Mamata government from Bengal. Both Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee have taken this line of attack to highlight what they describe as the BJP’s excessive show of strength.

“Simple white saree and slippers (Mamata's dress code) have weighed so heavily on the BJP that they have fielded dozens of chief ministers from other states and Union ministers, including the Prime Minister and the Union home minister, to fight against her (Mamata)," said Trinamool spokesperson Arup Chakraborty. "Their desperation to defeat a woman chief minister has been noticed by the people of Bengal, who will give the entire team a befitting reply on May 4.”