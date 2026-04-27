Candidate's unofficial post-voting survey call raises brows  

Trinamool Congress candidate from the Jalpaiguri Assembly seat and the district president of the party’s SC and OBC cell Krishna Das has sought booth-wise post-poll survey reports from party workers without any official party directive.

Initially, Das requested such reports for his Assembly seat, but later expanded his call to all seven Assembly constituencies of Jalpaiguri district.

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In a post on his social media page, Das asked booth workers, local leaders, municipal councillors and block presidents to submit booth-wise survey reports before April 29, providing a specific mobile number for submissions.

This move triggered criticism from the district party leadership. Mahua Gope, the Jalpaiguri Trinamool president, clarified that the party had not given any such instruction yet.

“Such survey reports are usually sought only after a formal meeting is convened by the district leadership. No directive has been issued yet, and it is unlikely that the party workers will respond to his call,” said a district-level party leader.

Another senior leader pointed out that Das, also the party’s coordinator for Dabgram-Fulbari, Rajganj, and Jalpaiguri Assembly seats, had made controversial remarks during his campaign, targeting some party members.

“Many did not take those comments well. Now, right after voting day, his social media appeal has added to the controversy,” the leader said. “How can such a survey be made from outside official party channels?”

Although officially assigned as coordinator for three constituencies, Das actively campaigned across all seven assembly segments in the district, which reportedly drew mixed reactions within the party. However, no leader publicly voiced criticism

so far.

Asked about the survey call, Das defended his move. “I acted under instructions from the party’s top leadership... collecting booth-wise survey data will benefit the party and its organisation,” he said.

Contacted, district party chief Gope said: “Block presidents had been instructed to conduct constituency-level assessments. It will take time as the process of compiling data from Form 17C (which involves detailing voter turnout, votes cast, EVM records, and paper seal counts) is still incomplete. We don’t know why he (Das) made such a call,” she said.

Khageswar Roy, Trinamool chairman of Jalpaiguri district, said: “No one can seek booth-level post-poll survey reports without the go-ahead of the district committee.”