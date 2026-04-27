West Bengal Assembly elections: Voter’s guide to documents and polling etiquette in phase two

With the focus shifting to the second phase of polling on April 29 across 142 seats in seven districts, and with millions expected to cast their ballots, voters have been advised to follow key guidelines at polling stations.

Polling booths across West Bengal will operate from 7 am to 6 pm. Election officials have advised voters to arrive at their assigned polling stations on time and bring valid identification to ensure a smooth voting process.

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Distribution of voter information slips by BLOs has already begun to ensure the secure conduct of the second phase of voting in West Bengal.

At polling stations, several facilities have been arranged to assist persons with disabilities, women and senior citizens.

Ramps and wheelchairs are available, along with transport support for the physically challenged. Braille-enabled EVMs and voter assistance booths have also been set up to help voters.

Physically challenged voters and senior citizens will receive priority entry to polling booths and have separate queues.

Other basic amenities such as drinking water, first aid and washroom facilities will also be available at the polling stations.

Documents that can be used as Proof of Identity at the polling station

Voter ID card (EPIC) issued by the Election Commission of India

What if you do not have your Voter card? Here are the alternatives (Carry any one)

Aadhaar card

PAN card

Passport

Driving licence

Bank or post office passbook with photograph

Pension documents with photograph

Government service identity cards

NPR smart cards

Important do’s before voting day

1. Check your name in the voter list

Visit voters.eci.gov.in (OR)

Download the ECINET app

2. Check where the polling station is

Visit voters.eci.gov.in (OR)

Download the ECINET app (OR)

Call the TOLL-FREE number 1950

3. Understand who your constituency candidate is

Use the ECINET app

4. For any information regarding the voting process

Call the HELPLINE number- 1950

Do’s on the day of voting

If not done before, ensure your name is on the voter list. Carry your Proof of Identity- voter slip is not mandatory, but carrying it could be helpful. Carry an umbrella, as you may have to stand in long queues under the scorching sun and heat.

Don’ts on the day of voting

Refrain from wearing or carrying items that display political party symbols Refrain from carrying your phone inside the polling booth. Avoid capturing photos or videos while casting your vote. Do not accept cash or gifts from political representatives Avoid impersonation, as it is a punishable offence

What you can carry on the day of voting

Water, basic essentials, and any necessary items for elderly or differently-abled voters

What you cannot carry on the day of voting

Flammable items, mobile phones, sharp objects, lighters

Voting process

Step 1. Stand in the queue at the polling station and follow the polling centre instructions.

Step 2. The polling officer at your polling centre will authenticate your name and identity proof

Step 3. Allow the officer to mark your finger with indelible ink and to collect your signature. Collect the voting slip/token from the polling officer before proceeding to vote.

Step 4. The polling officer at your designated polling booth would take your voting slip and check the indelible ink mark.

Step 5. Locate the button next to your preferred candidate’s name on the EVM. Press the button to cast your vote. A red light will flash on the machine.

Step 6. Check the VVPAT screen after casting your vote.View the slip displaying the serial number, name and symbol of your selected candidate. Ensure the details match your choice before the slip drops into the box.

How to use the EVM-VVPAT box

Step 1: The presiding officer will activate the ballot unit as you enter the polling booth after you enter the designated voting zone.

Step 2: Press the blue button next to the name/symbol of your preferred candidate on the ballot unit.

Step 3: The red light next to your selected candidate's name/symbol will flash with a beep sound.

Step 4: Verify your vote. In VVPAT, you will see the slip with the serial number, name and symbol of your selected candidate for 7 seconds.

Note: Contact the presiding officer if you do not see the light or hear the beep.

How to report EVM issues

If the EVM malfunctions, find your Assembly’s General Observer via the link below, open the PDF, locate your constituency, and use the listed contact number.

https://www.eci.gov.in/observer/2026/S25/3

(Note: In case of intimidation or harassment at the polling station, voters are advised to promptly report the matter to the police observer, who is deployed to ensure a safe and orderly voting process. The above-mentioned link contains the PDF with a list of police observers for each constituency.)

cVIGIL app

Citizens can also use the cVIGIL app (Vigilant Citizen) launched by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to help voters report Model Code of Conduct (MCC) or election expenditure violations in real-time.

How to download and use the cVIGIL app

Step 1: Download the cVIGIL app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Sign In/Register with your phone number

Step 3: Select the type of violation (e.g., posters without permission, money distribution, gifts)

Step 4: Record evidence by capturing a photo or a short video (up to two minutes) directly through the app. Please note that uploading pre-recorded videos from your gallery is not permitted to prevent misuse.

Step 5: Submit details of the incident along with a brief description, as the app automatically captures and geotags your location.

Step 6: Submit the complaint by clicking the designated button. A unique ID will be generated for each report. You will be able to track the status using that ID. (Reports are generally provided within 100 minutes)

These provisions are applicable only in areas where polling is currently underway. Voters can be assured that their identity will remain confidential throughout the process. Additionally, a mandatory five-minute interval is enforced between consecutive complaints to prevent misuse.

The first phase of West Bengal Assembly elections unfolded amid tight security, sporadic incidents of violence, and brisk voter turnout. Across 16 districts and 152 constituencies, the first phase saw 3.6 crore voters drive an impressive 92.72 per cent turnout- well above the around 82 per cent recorded in the 2021 Assembly elections.

The total electorate in the state now stands at 6.8 crore which has increased after names have been added through the supplementary list last week, hours before the first phase was scheduled, following tribunal orders.

The electorate includes more than 3.49 crore men and around 3.33 crore women, while approx 1,257 voters are listed in the third gender category, according to official data.

Vote counting is scheduled for 4 May.