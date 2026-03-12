A specialised Bladder Clinic for children: Paediatricians explain its importance

Kidney-related problems can lead to a range of physical health issues in children. Some children may develop kidney conditions even before birth, and depending on the nature of the illness, they require specialised medical care. What is often less known, however, is that the urinary bladder can also be affected by various disorders, which may indirectly harm the kidneys.

In a recent interview with anandabazar.com, two paediatric specialists from Manipal Hospital, Mukundapur shared detailed insights on the subject. The discussion featured Dr Subhasis Saha, Clinical Lead - Paediatric Surgery and Paediatric Urology, MBBS, MS (General Surgery), MCh (Paediatric Surgery), DNB (Paediatric Surgery), and Dr Rajiv Sinha, Consultant - Paediatric Nephrologist, MBBS, MD, CCT (Paediatric Nephrology, UK), Fellowship in Paediatric Nephrology (Canada). Both doctors elaborated on various aspects of paediatric bladder treatment, drawing from their extensive clinical experience.

Dr Subhasis Saha explained that the urinary bladder can develop several disorders for different reasons. If these problems are neglected, there is a strong possibility of kidney damage, which may eventually leave dialysis or kidney transplantation as the only treatment options.

According to Dr Rajiv Sinha, bladder-related issues can affect people of all ages, from children to adults. When there is a blockage in the bladder, urine cannot pass out properly. This leads to increased pressure, which travels upwards and impacts the kidneys, potentially causing kidney failure. However, if such conditions are detected early, permanent kidney damage can often be prevented.

Diagnosing and treating bladder-related conditions in children requires specialised care. Keeping this in mind, Manipal Hospital, Mukundapur has a dedicated Bladder Clinic to ensure effective treatment of all bladder disorders. The clinic is jointly led by Dr Subhasis Saha and Dr Rajiv Sinha.

What makes this Bladder Clinic special?

Parents often find themselves in stressful situations when their children face bladder-related problems. For instance, some children are unable to control urination, experience frequent wetting of clothes, or suffer from bedwetting at night. While these issues are serious, they are also treatable if addressed in time. At the Bladder Clinic, both medical and surgical bladder conditions are managed comprehensively.

Certain diagnostic tests are essential for evaluating bladder disorders, such as urodynamic studies. While this test is commonly available for adults, it is rarely conducted for children in nearly 99 per cent of centres. The Bladder Clinic at Manipal Hospital, Mukundapur is equipped to perform urodynamic studies specifically for paediatric patients.

Managing medical conditions in children demands a skill set that is significantly different from that required for adults. Paediatric treatment calls for specialised training and experience, and such focused facilities are available at only a limited number of centres across India. If procedures meant for children are handled by adult urologists, the likelihood of complications can be higher. Against this backdrop, the Bladder Clinic at Manipal Hospital, Mukundapur stands out by offering advanced, child-centric care delivered by specialists who work exclusively with paediatric patients.

