Day 3 of LPG crisis: Protests in state Assemblies, panic among consumers, queues at gas agencies

Concerns over LPG supply and prices continued for the third straight day on Thursday, triggering protests in state Assemblies, panic buying by consumers in major cities and towns and review meetings by governments across several states as tensions in West Asia fuel uncertainty over fuel supplies.

After repeated disruptions, the Odisha Assembly was adjourned till 4 pm after BJD and Congress legislators protested over alleged scarcity of cooking gas and black marketing of domestic LPG cylinders.

The issue was raised soon after the House assembled for Question Hour at 10.30 am.

Holding placards Congress members trooped into the well of the House shouting slogans and demanding the rollback of the recent hike in LPG cylinder prices.

BJD members supported the issue raised by the Congress and protested the alleged black marketing of cooking gas from their seats.

People surround a vehicle loaded with LPG cylinders outside a gas agency amid supply disruptions following the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Ahmedabad, India, March 12, 2026. (Reuters)

Opposition members accused the Mohan Majhi-led BJP government of failing to streamline gas supply and check black marketing of LPG cylinders.

Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik of the BJD claimed that a 14 kg LPG cylinder was being sold at over Rs 1,500 in the market as the government failed to ensure proper distribution of cooking gas.

The scene was similar in another BJP-ruled state, Chhattisgarh. The main Opposiiton party Congress created an uproar claiming that people in the state have been facing a shortage of cooking gas cylinders and demanded a discussion on the issue.

Legislators from the party trooped into the well of the House after their demand was disallowed, leading to suspensions.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant said the state has been facing a shortage of LPG cylinders.

A boy stands next to an empty LPG cylinder tied to a bicycle as he waits outside a gas agency, amid supply disruptions following the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Noida, India, March 12, 2026. (Reuters)

He said the chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai had earlier assured that Chhattisgarh would not face any scarcity, but prices were hiked the very next day. Mahant demanded a discussion on the matter.

In Congress-ruled Karnataka deputy chief minister D. K. Shivakumar said the government would take up the LPG shortage in the Cabinet meeting and urged the Centre to address supply disruptions affecting households and farmers.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the shortage was causing problems, especially in rural areas.

"Today there is some issue with gas supply; gas is not available. This is causing problems for everyone. I had said this yesterday as well and the day before, but the (BJP) MPs are not speaking about it," he said.

He urged the Centre to act immediately to ensure supply.

"They should find a solution today itself and supply LPG. Otherwise, if gas is not available in the villages, then our farmers will have to use firewood as an alternative. They say people should not use firewood and declare things as 'firewood-free,' but people are compelled to make such decisions," he said.

He also criticised rising fuel prices.

"In any case, the central government is not reducing gas prices. Petrol and diesel prices are increasing, and the prices of all commodities are rising. People are struggling. So the Centre itself must respond to this. The state government alone cannot bring about this change," he said.

He urged BJP MPs from the state to raise the issue in Parliament.

"The MPs speak on various issues, but first they should raise this matter in Parliament and ensure justice for our state. We condemn the approach of the central government," he said.

"First, people must have all the facilities needed for food. In the coming days, we do not know what situation may arise," he added.

Uttarakhand prepares contingency measures

The Uttarakhand government has decided to prioritise the supply of commercial LPG cylinders to hospitals and educational institutions if supply disruptions occur.

Chief secretary Anand Bardhan held a review meeting in Gairsain with district officials and representatives of oil companies. Officials said there was adequate availability of domestic LPG cylinders in the state.

The state police have been directed to curb black marketing and illegal storage of cylinders and conduct raids. Quick response teams headed by sub-district magistrates will monitor the situation.

Forest minister Subodh Uniyal said the government has also asked the Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation to ensure the availability of wood for commercial use as an alternative if required.

Delhi Police steps up deployment at gas agencies

Senior Delhi Police officials have directed officers to prepare a list of gas agencies in their jurisdictions and deploy personnel to maintain law and order amid the ongoing LPG supply problem in the city.

The move aims to ensure smooth distribution of cooking gas cylinders and prevent attempts at black marketing during the supply crunch, police said on Thursday.

A senior police officer said Station House Officers (SHOs) have been asked to maintain a visible police presence near gas agencies.

"The SHOs will deploy police personnel along with PCR vans and motorcycle patrol riders near gas agencies to maintain law and order and ensure that the distribution process remains smooth," the officer said.

He said the main aim was to deter hoarding and the illegal sale of LPG cylinders at inflated prices.

Panic buying in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district, rumours about a possible LPG price hike led to long queues outside gas agencies early Thursday.

Consumers gathered outside the Mahagauri Gas Agency at Mahadeva crossing in Bankati block from around 4 am, locals said.

When the agency opened around 7 am, people rushed inside to collect cylinders, with many seen carrying them on their heads and shoulders, creating near-stampede-like conditions.

District supply officer Vimal Kumar Shukla said there was no shortage of LPG cylinders.

He said oil companies have increased OTP-based LPG booking to 80 per cent from the earlier 30 per cent, due to which several connections temporarily moved out of the regular category.

Basti has about 2.07 lakh Ujjwala beneficiaries and nearly three lakh regular LPG consumers, he said.

These connections are being reactivated through KYC verification and staff have been deployed at gas agencies to facilitate the process.

Indian Oil Corporation statement

Indian Oil Corporation officials in Himachal Pradesh said domestic LPG supply remains unaffected, though commercial cylinder supply has been disrupted.

"There is no shortage of domestic LPG cylinders in the state, and regular supply has been maintained. Commercial consumers are facing a shortage, but priority sectors like hospitals and educational institutions are being supplied from the stock available with the dealers," said Mohammad Amid, Divisional LPG sales head, Indian Oil Corporation.

Officials said domestic LPG supply from bottling plants in Baddi, Una and Jalandhar is continuing and distributors have sufficient stocks.

Hotel and restaurant owners said the disruption in commercial cylinder supply has started affecting their businesses.

“Tourists are coming, and staff also need to eat, so we are facing problems. If the situation does not improve in the coming days, dhabas would be forced to shut down,” said Shyam Sharma, manager of Shere-Punjab Dhaba.

Andhra distributors warn against misuse

In Andhra Pradesh, LPG distributors asked domestic consumers to use cylinders only for household purposes. Association president K. Srinatha Reddy said selling domestic cylinders to hotels could worsen the situation.

"We distributors appeal only one thing, (domestic) users should use their own cylinders, they should not sell it to others. If we can do this, we can have two to three weeks of stocks for domestic (use and) we can sustain for one month without an issue," he said.

He said bookings crossed three lakh for two days earlier this week. Authorities also seized 170 domestic cylinders from hotels during raids in Adoni and Mantralayam.

Tirumala kitchens unaffected

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams said there was no disruption in cooking gas supply to its kitchens.

"There is no scarcity or disruption of cooking gas supply in Tirumala. Devotees can take laddus as usual without any restrictions," a TTD official said.

The temple prepares around four lakh laddus every day and maintains a buffer stock of cooking gas for about a week.

Officials across states have urged consumers not to panic or believe rumours about LPG shortages as monitoring of supply and black marketing has been intensified.