Iran may use China’s BeiDou navigation system to target US, Israeli assets: Report

Saudi Arabia defence ministry intercepts drone heading to Shaybah oilfield Saudi Arabia's defence ministry said on Thursday it intercepted a drone heading toward the Shaybah oilfield, marking the third such incident reported on the same day. Drones have been targeting the area regularly this week.

Iran to allow India-flagged tankers pass through Strait of Hormuz, Indian source says Iran will allow India-flagged tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil trade, an Indian source said on Thursday. An Iranian source denied allowing the tankers to pass through.

Iran may use China’s BeiDou satellite system to improve missile accuracy: Report According to a report by Al Jazeera, intelligence experts believe Iran may be using China’s BeiDou Navigation Satellite System to improve the precision of its missiles and drones targeting Israeli and US military assets in the Middle East. Former French intelligence chief Alain Juillet suggested the increased accuracy of Iranian strikes observed during recent hostilities may be linked to access to BeiDou, China’s rival to the US Global Positioning System. Iran has launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at Israeli and US-linked targets since late February, with several reportedly penetrating air defences and causing damage. China’s BeiDou system, fully deployed in 2020, uses a constellation of around 45 satellites—significantly more than the 24 satellites used by GPS—allowing for highly accurate positioning. Analysts say its restricted military signals can deliver accuracy within about a metre and are more resistant to jamming and spoofing techniques used in modern electronic warfare. Experts believe Iran has been gradually integrating BeiDou into its military infrastructure for years, possibly since a reported 2015 agreement to improve missile guidance. The transition is thought to have accelerated after the Sino‑Iranian Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed in 2021. If confirmed, analysts say Iran’s potential use of BeiDou could reduce reliance on US-controlled navigation systems and reshape the balance of satellite navigation technologies in regional warfare.

Smoke plume seen rising from vicinity of Bahrain airport Smoke plume seen rising from vicinity of Bahrain airport: Reuters witness

Goldman Sachs pushes back Fed rate cut forecast amid Mideast conflict Goldman Sachs has delayed its forecast for U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts, and now expects quarter-point reductions in September and December, citing rising inflation risks linked to the Middle East conflict. The U.S. bank had earlier projected rate cuts beginning in June, followed by another reduction in September. "A June start now looks too early under our higher revised inflation forecast", Goldman said in a note on Wednesday, adding that earlier cuts are still possible if the labor market weakens sooner and more substantially than expected.

US embassy in Oman lifts guidance to shelter in place The U.S. embassy in Muscat, the capital of Oman, has lifted its "shelter in place" guidance for the entire country, the State Department said on Thursday.

Iraq says one killed in Basra port attack as country halts operations at oil ports An attack on Iraq's Basra port killed at least one person and forced authorities to halt operations at all the country's oil terminals, officials said Thursday. Farhan al-Fartousi, the director-general of the General Company for Ports of Iraq, made the announcement in a statement carried by the state-run Iraqi News Agency. Al-Fartousi said the attack targeted a vessel in a ship-to-ship transfer area at the Basra port on the Persian Gulf. He said it remained unclear if the ship was targeted by a flying or seaborne drone or a missile. Rescuers recovered one dead body and helped 38 others after the attack. He said commercial ports in Iraq remained open, though the oil terminals had been shut. It marked the latest oil infrastructure to be targeted in the Iran war.

Iran targets busiest international airport Iran targeted the world's busiest international airport Wednesday and attacked commercial ships as US and Israeli strikes rocked Tehran, while the United Nations' most powerful body demanded a halt to the Islamic Republic's strikes on its Gulf neighbours that threaten global oil supplies. The latest attacks marked an escalation in Iran's campaign aimed at generating enough global economic pain to pressure the United States and Israel to end the war that started 12 days ago. But there were no signs that the conflict was letting up. The first week of war with Iran cost the United States USD 11.3 billion, according to the Pentagon, which provided the estimate to Congress in a briefing earlier this week, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private meeting. The military reported spending USD 5 billion on munitions alone in the war's first weekend. Both sides have dug in, hoping to outlast the other as the conflict upends trade routes, chokes supplies of fuel and fertiliser coming out of the Gulf and threatens air traffic through one of the world's most-travelled regions. Iran has targeted oil fields and refineries in Gulf Arab nations and effectively stopped cargo traffic through the narrow Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of all traded oil passes. In response, the International Energy Agency agreed to release 400 million barrels of oil, the largest volume of emergency oil reserves in its history, in a bid to counter the war's effects on energy markets. The US planned to release 172 million barrels of oil next week from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve to combat steep prices.

UN body demands Iran stop egregious attacks' on Gulf nations The UN Security Council voted Wednesday to approve a resolution demanding a halt to Iran's "egregious attacks" on its Gulf neighbours. Among the most recent attacks, four people were wounded after two Iranian drones hit near Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates, though flights continued, the Dubai Media Office said. Firefighters extinguished a blaze early Thursday at a luxury apartment tower in Dubai Creek Harbor after an Iranian drone strike. Bahrain's Ministry of Interior said Iranian-linked attacks targeted fuel tanks at a facility in Muharraq Governorate, northeast of the country's capital, Manama, while crews at Oman's Port of Salalah battled a blaze at fuel storage tanks there, according to the Oman News Agency. "The international community is resolute in rejecting these Iranian attacks against sovereign countries that are threatening the stability of the peoples, especially in a region of strategic importance to global economy, energy, security and security of global trade," said Bahrain's UN ambassador, Jamal Alrowaiei. The 13-0 vote in the UN's most powerful body reflects Iran's isolated position as it has aggressively responded to Israeli and US strikes. China and Russia - two Iranian allies - abstained from the vote. Their UN ambassadors called the proposal "extremely unbalanced" in not mentioning the strikes against Tehran that began the war. Russia's UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, said it might leave the impression that Iran, "on its own volition and out of malice, conducted an unprovoked attack on Arab states." Iranian UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani said the resolution "deliberately ignores the root causes of the current crisis." Meanwhile, more attacks in Gulf countries were reported. Drones were launched toward the cities of Irbil and Sulaymaniyah in Iraq's Kurdistan region, while in the southern part of the country, an oil vessel flying the Australian flag was struck near Khor Al-Zubair Port, according to two Iraqi navy officials who also spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment publicly. The official said 25 members of the crew were rescued. It was not immediately clear whether any others were missing.

Explosions rock Jerusalem while Lebanon hit by Israeli strikes On Thursday, sirens wailed and loud explosions were heard shortly after midnight in Jerusalem and other parts of Israel. The Israeli military said it was responding with another "wide-scale wave of strikes" in Tehran. The fallout across the Middle East widened as Israel also struck what it said were targets connected to Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. An Israeli strike hit a car Thursday in Ramlet al-Bayda, a major seaside tourist area on the eastern side of Beirut where dozens of displaced people have been sheltering. Seven people were killed and 21 others were wounded, the Lebanese Health Ministry said. Israel's military did not immediately respond to a request for information. Blasts shook Beirut's southern suburbs Wednesday, producing fires and plumes of smoke. Israel's military said the strikes were in response to Hezbollah firing dozens of rockets fired simultaneously across northern Israel. It marked some of the heaviest fighting between the two since the war began. One rocket hit a house near the Israeli town of Karmiel, lightly injuring two people, according to Israeli rescue services. At least 634 people have been killed in Lebanon since the latest fighting began, the Lebanese Health Ministry said Wednesday. The UN refugee agency said at least 759,000 people have been internally displaced in Lebanon. Iranian authorities say more than 1,300 people have been killed there, and Israel has reported 12 people dead. The US has lost seven soldiers while another eight have suffered severe injuries.