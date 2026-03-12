MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 12 March 2026

Nashik court closes defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over remarks on Savarkar

Rahul pleaded not guilty and was granted bail with the permission to attend the proceedings virtually

Our Bureau Published 12.03.26, 04:46 PM
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi PTI

A defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, for his remarks on Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Savarkar was closed by a criminal court in Nashik.

Devendra Bhutada, president of the Nashik-based Nirbhaya Foundation, had filed the complaint, claiming Rahul’s remarks on Savarkar made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2022 at public meetings in Hingoli and Akole were defamatory and insulting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rallies took place on June 15 and June 16 in 2022.

A case was registered under section 499 (defamation) and 504 (intentional insult) of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code and summons were issued by the Nashik court to Rahul in September 2024.

Rahul pleaded not guilty and was granted bail with the permission to attend the proceedings virtually.

The court ordered an inquiry under section 202 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in September 2024. This section allows a magistrate, when the accused resides outside the court’s jurisdiction to inquire into the case himself or assign a police officer to ascertain if there are sufficient grounds for proceeding.

The complainant Bhutada had withdrawn the case after the Nashik police submitted their report.

RELATED TOPICS

Rahul Gandhi Savarkar
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

No end to war in sight, Iran’s attacks on shipping, energy infrastructure send oil price past $100

With traffic in the Strait of Hormuz effectively stopped, the price of Brent crude oil rises another 9%, up some 38% over what it cost when the war started
LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, with LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP KC Venugopal, and others, stages a protest in Parliament premises over 'LPG shortage' during the second part of Budget session, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 12, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

PM is panicked because of Epstein and Adani case, he is not able to come inside the House

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT