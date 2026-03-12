Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over LPG shortage, links ‘panic’ to Epstein and Adani case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid concerns over a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, saying the PM is asking people not to panic while he himself is “panicked for completely different reasons”.

Rahul alleged that the prime minister was worried about the Epstein files issue and the Adani case in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

His remarks came after several Opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest in the Parliament House complex over the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders and demanded answers from the government.

Also Read Rahul Gandhi interrupts Lok Sabha debate, says Opposition not allowed to speak

Speaking to reporters after the protest, Rahul said, "The PM is saying there is no need to panic, but the PM himself has panicked for completely different reasons... he is panicked because of Epstein, he is panicked because of the Adani case, he is not able to come inside the House."

"You saw yesterday that the prime minister's chair was empty. So, he is telling the country not to panic but has panicked himself," he added.

MPs from the Congress, DMK, TMC and SP protested near Parliament’s Makar Dwar, raising slogans such as ‘Naam Narender, Kaam Surrender’ and ‘Modi ji, LPG’.

Women MPs from Opposition parties, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, sat down with a mock brick cooking stove during the protest and raised slogans against the government.

The Opposition has also been demanding a discussion in Parliament on the situation in West Asia and its impact on India. Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday appealed to people not to panic and said public interest would be protected.

He said the government is confident of managing the LPG situation even as short supply of commercial cylinders begins to affect the hotel and restaurant sector.

Across the country, restaurants, street food vendors and catering businesses are trying to manage as the shortage begins to disrupt kitchens. Some have shifted to induction cooktops, microwaves, firewood and solar options to continue operations.

With the government prioritising domestic LPG supply for households as the war in West Asia affects fuel supply chains, businesses that depend on commercial LPG are growing anxious.

Many small eateries and restaurants fear they may have to shut temporarily if the situation continues. In Delhi, several restaurants say irregular LPG supply has left them with stock that may last only a day or two.

Industry representatives say many eateries are trying to cope by adjusting operations. Amid the concerns, the government and oil companies have said domestic LPG cylinders for households remain secure.

The Congress said the Opposition has been seeking a discussion in both Houses of Parliament on the West Asia situation and its impact on India, but the government is refusing to allow such a debate.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The Opposition is demanding a discussion in both Houses of Parliament on the situation in West Asia and its impacts on India. But the Modi Govt is adamantly refusing to allow such a debate. It is clearly afraid. Its foreign policy already stands brutally exposed," he added.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the energy crisis is deepening and accused the government of failing to prepare for the situation.

"The Modi Government's fake 'source-based' assurances expose its utter incompetence. The Union Government was prescient about the impending war in West Asia. Yet it did nothing to secure India's energy supply," he said in a post on X.

The Congress and other Opposition parties have been pressing for a full discussion in Parliament on the West Asia crisis, saying people should know how it could affect the country.

India has called for de-escalation in West Asia and urged dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict, while keeping the safety of Indians in the region and energy security as key priorities.