How can osteoarthritis be treated? Expert orthopaedician shares insights

Knee pain is quite common nowadays. Not only elderly people suffer from it, but young individuals as well. There are many people suffering from knee pain, mainly because of their lifestyle, busy working schedules, and lack of exercise. It can even make it difficult for them to walk or sit on the floor without feeling any pain.

The problem of knee pain was briefly discussed by Dr Soumen Kar, MBBS, MS (Ortho), MCh (Ortho), an orthopaedic surgeon at Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals.

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Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Soumen Kar briefly discussed the treatment options for osteoarthritis

According to Dr Kar, the knee joint comprises three bones and includes three different compartments – the medial compartment, the lateral compartment, and the patellofemoral compartment. Generally, knee pain starts in the patellofemoral compartment. As the situation worsens, the joint might become malaligned, which can lead to lower back pain.

How can osteoarthritis be prevented, then?

Some changes in lifestyle that can decrease the chances of developing osteoarthritis and slow its progression should be considered. Regular muscle strengthening exercise is vital, as well as proper body weight management. Walking should be done on flat surfaces to prevent knee joint damage.

What treatment options are available if the disease occurs?

If osteoarthritis occurs at an early stage, it can be treated through surgical procedures that restore cartilage tissue. In cases of moderate-stage arthritis, where there is considerable damage to the medial compartment of the knee, a knee replacement procedure may be necessary.

However, if only one part of the knee is damaged, total knee replacement surgery may not be necessary. In such cases, partial knee replacement surgery can be performed while preserving the natural knee structure.

The partial knee replacement technique is performed using small incisions, which result in less pain and a speedier recovery.

Regardless of whether it is a total knee replacement or a partial knee replacement procedure, patients often feel reluctant to undergo surgery. One of the main reasons behind this is the belief that they may not be able to walk normally again after the surgery. However, with modern surgical techniques and experienced orthopaedic surgeons, it is possible to return to an active and healthy life.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals by ABP digital Brand Hub.