Think Kolkata’s electricity costs are high? The numbers tell a different story

People in the city often complain about electricity tariffs and that they have to pay a lot on their electricity bills. They have a perception that these tariffs are among the highest in the country. But is this the real scenario?

The picture is entirely different if you look at a comparison of gross average tariffs across major metropolitan power utilities.

According to utility tariff data as of May 31, 2026, CESC’s gross average tariff stands at ₹7.91 per unit, placing it at the lower end of the spectrum among major metro electricity distributors.

Among the utilities compared, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) reported the highest gross average tariff at ₹10.25 per unit, followed by Torrent Power in Ahmedabad at ₹9.41 and Bengaluru’s BESCOM at ₹9.14.

Other major urban utilities, including Tata Power Delhi Distribution, BEST Mumbai, and BSES Rajdhani, reported gross average tariffs ranging between ₹8.25 and ₹8.68 per unit.

At ₹7.91 per unit, CESC’s average tariff was lower than Mumbai’s Adani Electricity and Delhi’s BSES Yamuna, both of which reported average tariffs of ₹7.95 per unit.

The figures compare gross average tariffs and do not account for government subsidies, allowing for more of a like-for-like comparison between utilities.

So, what are the other comparisons?

The most interesting fact is that CESC’s basic tariff has remained the same for more than nine years. During this period, the city has gone through inflation, rising fuel and operating costs, growing demand for electricity, and continued investments in network and infrastructure upgrades across the sector.

What affects consumer bills?

It’s a misconception that only tariffs influence a rising bill. Industry observers point out that average tariffs alone do not provide a complete picture of consumer costs, as electricity pricing structures vary across states and utilities. Consumer bills are also influenced by usage patterns, taxes, duties, and subsidy regimes.

Nevertheless, the comparison challenges a commonly held perception about electricity costs in Kolkata. On a gross average tariff basis, the city currently sits at the lower end of the range among India’s major metropolitan power markets.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of CESC by ABP digital Brand Hub.