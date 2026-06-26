CBSE 2026

CBSE Relaxes Three-language Policy for Classes 7–9; Allows Existing Foreign Language Combination

PTI
PTI
Posted on 26 Jun 2026
17:03 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The development comes over a month after the CBSE announced that the study of three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, has been made compulsory for Class 9 students beginning July 1
The Board had said in May that till the dedicated R3 textbooks are available, Class 9 students shall use the Class 6 R3 textbooks (2026-27 edition) of the chosen language

In a relief to lakhs of CBSE students currently studying in Classes 7 to 9 and who have opted for two foreign languages under the three-language policy, they will be allowed to continue with the same language combination till Class 10, officials said on Friday.

The development comes over a month after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that the study of three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, has been made compulsory for Class 9 students beginning July 1.

Several students and parents had approached the court against the CBSE order.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The requirement of studying at least two Indian languages under the new language policy will be implemented prospectively from Class 6 and will not be applied retrospectively to students already studying in Classes 7 to 9," a senior board official said.

"An official notification clarifying the same will be issued soon," the official added.

The Board had said in May that till the dedicated R3 textbooks are available, Class 9 students shall use the Class 6 R3 textbooks (2026-27 edition) of the chosen language.

The move is part of the CBSE's alignment of its scheme of studies with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

According to the circular issued on May 15, students opting for a foreign language may do so only as the third language after studying two native Indian languages or as an additional fourth language.

In April, the CBSE had announced a phased implementation of the three-language formula from Class 6 and the introduction of a two-level system for mathematics and science for Class 9 from the 2026-27 academic session.

Under the proposed structure, mathematics and science will have two levels -- mandatory standard and optional advanced courses. While all students will appear for a common 80-mark examination, those opting for higher proficiency can take an additional advanced-level paper aimed at testing deeper conceptual understanding and higher-order thinking skills.

The CBSE had then said the first Class 10 board examinations under the new two-level system (standard and advanced) would be conducted in 2028 for the 2026-27 Class 9 cohort.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 26 Jun 2026
17:04 PM
CBSE 2026 three-language policy
Similar stories
Reserve Bank of India

RBI Grade B Prelims Result 2026 Declared; Phase 2 Exam on July 25, Check Cutoff

NEET UG

Re-NEET UG 2026: NTA Says OMR Response Sheets Will be Released Separately; More Updat. . .

ICAR

ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) 2026 Exam City Slip Released; Download Here

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Website and Helpline Unavailable? Check Announcement by Karnataka Examinations Au. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Reserve Bank of India

RBI Grade B Prelims Result 2026 Declared; Phase 2 Exam on July 25, Check Cutoff

NEET UG

Re-NEET UG 2026: NTA Says OMR Response Sheets Will be Released Separately; More Updat. . .

Maharashtra Public Service Commission

MPSC Group C Notification 2026 Out For 2,619 Posts; Major Change Announced for State . . .

ICAR

ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) 2026 Exam City Slip Released; Download Here

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Website and Helpline Unavailable? Check Announcement by Karnataka Examinations Au. . .

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2026 Nomination Application Ongoing - Check Eligibility, De. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality