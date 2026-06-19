A university in Northeast India is opening its doors to an industry-ready FinTech course

The global financial ecosystem is rapidly changing. In this scenario, Assam down town University has introduced a BBA in FinTech with Deloitte India as Knowledge partner in collaboration with Zell Education.

The BBA in FinTech focuses on providing students with the knowledge and experience essential to make it big in the emerging world of financial technology. This course offers students industry exposure through live projects, masterclasses, hackathons, capstone projects and virtual internships.

Why is the BBA in FinTech at Assam down town University special?

The university ensures that students gain strong industry focus. After enrolling in the programme, students can

• Handle real Digital Payments and Blockchain projects

• Understand business models of banks, neobanks and FinTechs

• Apply Finance principles to tech-driven solutions

• Gain hands-on experience with analytics and Al tools

• Build a unique profile combining finance and technology

• Prepare for high-growth careers in digital finance

This course is designed to open a gateway to numerous career pathways, where graduates can choose careers as FinTech Analysts, Digital Banking Specialists, Blockchain Developers, Risk & Compliance Analysts, Payment Solutions Managers, Al & Data Analytics in Finance, and Investment Tech Specialists.

The BBA in FinTech offered at Assam down town University equips students with the skills and knowledge required for successful careers in the sector.

Admissions for the 2026–27 batch are now open. For more information, visit www.adtu.in or call 9864737777.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Assam down town University by ABP digital Brand Hub.