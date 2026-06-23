What is partial knee replacement and why is it done? The expert explains

Nowadays, many people suffer from joint pain. If you ask someone about their health, a large number of them will complain about knee pain. For many, sitting on the floor or climbing stairs becomes a struggle. One of the most common causes is knee osteoarthritis, a condition caused by the wear and tear of the joint cartilage and bone. So, is it possible to protect your knees?

In a recent interview, the Orthopaedic Specialist at Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Dr Ranjan Kamilya, MBBS, MS (Ortho), FRCS (Glasgow), and MSc (Trauma Surgery) discussed osteoarthritis.

Dr Ranjan Kamilya, Orthopaedic Specialist at Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, briefly discussed partial knee replacement

Is the treatment for knee osteoarthritis always a total knee replacement?

The answer is no. Knee replacement surgery may become necessary depending on the severity of the condition. However, many people assume that knee replacement surgery always means replacing the entire knee. Is that really true?

According to Dr Kamilya, not every patient requires a total knee replacement. In many cases, a partial knee replacement can be performed instead. But what is partial knee replacement?

The knee is divided into three compartments. If osteoarthritis affects only one of these compartments, for example, the inner side of the knee, it’s not necessary to replace the entire joint.

Dr Kamilya explained that in such cases, surgeons replace only the damaged portion of the knee. This procedure is known as partial knee replacement, where only the affected area is replaced.

What is the difference between partial knee replacement and total knee replacement?

In a total knee replacement surgery, the entire joint surface is replaced. Also, as part of the operation, the ligament in the centre of the knee is removed. As a result, some patients feel that the knee no longer feels completely natural. But in partial knee replacement, it is not necessary to remove everything, including the ligament. That is why patients do not feel that there is anything artificial in their knees. Their knees feel natural.

In partial knee replacement, the incision is smaller, resulting in less post-operative pain. As a result, patients recover faster. They are often encouraged to start walking on the day of the operation and can usually return home within two to three days.

Knee replacement surgeries at Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals are performed using advanced technology and robotic-assisted procedures. The implants used are designed for long-term durability.

So, do not suffer from knee pain. Partial knee replacement surgery, depending on your knee condition, can help you get back to your normal life.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals by ABP digital Brand Hub.