Hospitality education in India is entering a new era driven by AI, innovation, and human values

In an era where Artificial Intelligence is reshaping industries faster than ever before, the hospitality sector stands at a fascinating crossroads, balancing technology with the timeless art of human connection. Few institutions in India have embraced this transformation with as much vision and conviction as the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), which for more than three decades has been preparing students not merely for jobs, but for global careers in hospitality leadership.

Founded on the belief that hospitality is ultimately about people, IIHM is emerging as a leading example of how technology and human empathy can coexist in education. With campuses across India and an international presence in Bangkok and Singapore, IIHM has built one of the region’s largest hospitality education networks.

The Founder of IIHM, Dr Suborno Bose, discussed the growing role of artificial intelligence in hospitality

Under the strong leadership of Dr Suborno Bose, founder and the chief mentor of IIHM, the institution has integrated AI deeply into its curriculum while continuing to nurture the emotional intelligence and service culture that define hospitality.

“Our vision is not to create graduates who fear technology,” says Dr. Bose. “We want to create leaders who can use AI intelligently, ethically, and creatively while remaining deeply human. Hospitality education in the future will not be about man versus machine; it will be about man with machine.”

Reimagining Hospitality Education in the AI Era

IIHM was way ahead of its time by incorporating topics like AI, Hospitality Technology, and Digital Marketing into their curriculum, believing that tomorrow’s hospitality professionals must understand technology as deeply as they understand people.

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Students are now learning through groundbreaking initiatives such as NamAIste Hospitality GPT, the world’s first generative AI engine designed specifically for the hospitality industry, along with GreenRoute Sustainable Travel GPT and the SDG GPT Builder, which encourage students to create AI-driven sustainability solutions for real-world hospitality challenges.

Recently honoured with The Economic Times AI Policy Leader of the Year 2025 award, Dr Bose said while receiving the honour, “This recognition validates a larger idea — that policy leadership is not confined to government corridors. It can emerge from classrooms, labs, and institutions that dare to reimagine learning through technology.”

That philosophy became even more evident during the launch of AI-LEAP, the National AI Literacy Education Acceleration Programme, at IIHM’s Global Campus in Kolkata. The initiative, launched in association with Indismart Digital, aims to make AI literacy accessible, ethical, and inclusive for students across the country.

Dr Bose believes hospitality may soon rival even the IT sector in national importance.

“India is becoming one of the most exciting hospitality destinations in the world,” he says. “From luxury hotels and culinary tourism to aviation, cruise tourism, and experiential travel, the opportunities are immense. But the industry now needs professionals who understand both technology and human behaviour.”

Global Exposure, Real-World Learning

At IIHM, preparation begins from the admission stage itself. Students are selected through the Electronic Common Hospitality Admission Test (eCHAT), but the institution believes that selection goes far beyond academic scores.

“It is not only zeal that matters,” says a senior faculty member at IIHM. “Hospitality demands empathy, discipline, cultural understanding, and the ability to work under pressure. We guide students carefully even before they enter the classroom.”

Students get trained extensively in Front Office Management, Housekeeping, Food & Beverage Services, and Food Production once they are admitted into the college. Students also participate in international educational tours across Scotland, France, Spain and England, interact with ambassadors and global hotel leaders, and regularly engage in cultural food festivals hosted across campuses where international delegations actively participate.

Culinary Diplomacy and Recognitions

The institution is renowned for hosting the IIHM International Young Chef Olympiad (YCO), where student chefs from over 60 countries participate every year.

IIHM’s efforts have been recognised through several awards, including being named Best Hospitality Education Brand by The Economic Times for eight consecutive years, receiving the Education Eminence Award 2026 from News18, being recognised as the Best Hospitality Management Institution of the Year by FHRAI, and winning the Best Institute for Training and Placement award from ASSOCHAM, among many others.

Alumni today occupy leadership roles across international hospitality brands. Students have secured international placements with salary packages of up to ₹45 lakh per annum in New Zealand, along with opportunities in France, Canada, and the United Kingdom, giving many the chance to begin their careers on a truly global platform.

Learning from Industry Icons

One of IIHM’s biggest strengths is its close connection with the hospitality and culinary industries. Celebrity chefs and hospitality experts regularly mentor students through masterclasses, workshops, and international platforms.

Ranveer Brar frequently interacts with students through culinary sessions and serves as a judge at the Young Chef Olympiad, while Sanjeev Kapoor has conducted global masterclasses at IIHM, including sessions promoting Indian millets and sustainable cuisine.

Such interactions provide students with invaluable industry exposure and confidence at an early stage of their careers.

As AI transforms every industry, IIHM appears determined to ensure that hospitality education in India evolves with confidence, creativity, and compassion.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of IIHM by ABP digital Brand Hub.