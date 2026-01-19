Why choose robotic surgery over conventional methods? The expert explains

Robotic surgery has increasingly become a topic of discussion when it comes to modern surgical procedures. But what exactly is robotic surgery, and how is it different from conventional treatment methods?

In a recent interview with anandabazar.com, Dr (Maj) Ranajoy Dutta, Senior Consultant in General Surgery and Laparoscopic Surgery at Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, discussed this topic in detail.

He said, “Over the last 10-15 years, a new technology has emerged, robotic surgery. Here, the robot does not perform the surgery by itself. The robot is a machine through which the surgeon performs the operation. It has been developed to overcome the limitations of laparoscopic surgery and to provide surgeons with additional advantages.”

What are the benefits of robotic surgery?

In laparoscopic surgery, the camera is held by an assistant. As a result, the surgeon’s vision during the operation depends entirely on how the assistant handles the camera. In robotic surgery, however, the surgeon has complete control over the camera.

Moreover, while laparoscopic surgery offers a 2D view, robotic surgery provides a 3D view with magnification ranging from 2X to 20X, allowing the surgeon to see the operating area in great detail. This significantly reduces the chances of errors.

He further added, “The dissection during surgery is much more precise. As a result, blood loss is minimal, and the chances of surgical complications are significantly reduced.”

Therefore, robotic surgery offers several advantages that are not available in open or laparoscopic surgery.

Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals is equipped with the state-of-the-art da Vinci Xi robotic technology, through which over a hundred robotic surgeries are successfully performed each year.

