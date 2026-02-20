Is Pedro Pascal gay? Viral photos of internet’s ‘zaddy’ with mystery man spark dating rumours

It has almost been a year since Pedro Pascal swept us off our feet with his infectious ‘zaddy’ energy. And two months into 2026, the actor is back as the internet’s favourite topic, this time for a different reason.

The Last of Us and Game of Thrones star was recently spotted with creative director Rafael Olarra during an intimate outing in New York City. Their photos and videos have sparked dating rumours and a debate over his sexual orientation.

American tabloid news organisation TMZ first captured photographs of Pascal and Olarra strolling through NYC while linking arms.

As per Just Jared, the duo also signed autographs and clicked pictures with fans before stepping into a restaurant. These moments took place during Valentine’s Day weekend, further intensifying the rumours.

Some reports also confirmed that they went to watch a movie together afterwards.

However, neither Pascal nor Olarra has officially confirmed their relationship.

Fans, especially females, on social media have been sharing exaggeratingly sad reactions. “Pedro Pascal is gay,” wrote one of them on X alongside a picture of a woman stifling a cry.

Olarra, 42, currently serves as an art director for the Faena Hotel chain, supervising visuals for properties in Miami, Buenos Aires, New York and Tulum.

Pascal is known for his roles in shows such as The Mandalorian (Din Djarin), The Last of Us (Joel Miller), and Narcos (Javier Peña). He dominated every major entertainment medium simultaneously in 2025, emerging as Google's most-searched actor in the U.S. for that year. From The Fantastic Four: First Steps to Materialists, The Last of Us Season 2, Eddington, Freaky Tales and Gladiator II, he was everywhere.

Fan edits, TikTok memes, and the whole “internet daddy” discourse about Pascal peaked in 2025. His authentic and goofy off-screen persona stole the attention of fans, who were quick to label zaddy — an older, attractive man, who is fashionable and charismatic.

Pascal is a vocal advocate for transgender and queer rights. He is heavily influenced by his close relationship with his younger sister, actress and activist Lux Pascal, who came out as trans in 2021.

Since Lux came out, Pascal has attended her Juilliard graduation and accompanied her to red carpet events. He also wore a ‘Protect the dolls’ T-shirt to public events to support transgender women, with proceeds supporting the Trans Lifeline.