Congress hails US Supreme Court verdict striking down Trump’s global tariffs

The Congress on Friday welcomed the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down President Donald Trump’s global tariff regime, calling it proof that American institutional checks remain intact.

The reaction came hours after the US Supreme Court delivered a 6-3 verdict invalidating tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump under an emergency powers law.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, said, "Hats off to the US Supreme Court for striking down President Trump’s entire tariff strategy! Quite an amazing decision given its ideological composition.

"A 6-3 verdict is decisive. The American system of checks and balances still seems to be working."

The 6-3 decision centred on tariffs imposed under an emergency powers law, including the sweeping reciprocal tariffs Trump levied on nearly every other country.

The majority found that the Constitution very clearly gives the Congress the power to impose taxes, which include tariffs.