French President Emmanuel Macron wraps India tour with video set to ‘Dhurandhar’ title track

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday shared a video featuring moments from his India visit set to the title track of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, breaking the internet with a ‘crossover’ many did not see coming.

Macron wrapped up his diplomatic India tour with First Lady Brigitte Macron on Friday.

“Thank you India (Indian flag emoji and France flag emoji),” 48-year-old Macron, the youngest president in French history, wrote on X.

The title track of the Aditya Dhar-directed film in the background instantly caught the attention of the internet. Many called both the song and the president “GOATED”.

The Dhurandhar title track is composed and produced by Shashwat Sachdev, featuring additional composition by Charanjit Ahuja. The song is sung by a team of artists including Shashwat Sachdev, Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Charanjit Ahuja, Mohd Sadiq, Ranjit Kaur, and Babu Singh Maan.

The use of the song has left social media users gushing over the president appreciating Indian culture. “When Emmanuel Macron vibes to Dhurandhar — that’s cultural connection at its best! India truly appreciates the love, Mr. President,” wrote an X user. “Not Emmanuel Macron posting a reel on Dhurandhar title track,” another posted. “That’s a proud crossover moment,” came another post.

Macron and his wife Madame Brigitte Macron were in India recently for a three-day diplomatic visit. They took a stop in Mumbai and organised a special meet with Bollywood celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Zoya Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Shabana Azmi and Ricky Kej.

The French President also attended the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi this week. The event was co-chaired by France and India.

Dhurandhar, released on December 5, 2025, features Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Dhurandhar broke several box office records and emerged as the highest-grossing single-language Hindi film in India, with domestic nett collections crossing Rs 1,000 crore.

The film boasts an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan. Set in Pakistan's Lyari town, the spy thriller revolves around an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer), who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers.

A sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is slated for release on March 19. It is set to clash with K.G.F star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups at the box office.