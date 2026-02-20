Bengal: SSC mandates slippers, sandals instead of covered shoes for upcoming recruitment exams

The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) has directed candidates appearing for the upcoming Group C and Group D recruitment examinations to wear slippers or sandals instead of covered shoes like boots inside test centres.

The written examinations will be held on March 1 and March 8 across the state.

SSC Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar told PTI that covered footwear would make frisking difficult and could hinder efforts to prevent unfair practices.

“If you oblige airport security by taking off covered shoes, why object to the restriction in examination halls?” he said, responding to concerns raised by a section of candidates.

Admit cards containing the revised instructions have already been made available for download.

Majumdar said the move was aimed at ensuring transparency and preventing concealment of mobile phones or electronic devices inside footwear.

Another SSC official said the decision followed recent instances during board examinations where candidates allegedly hid devices in shoes, and used artificial intelligence tools to answer questions.

The Commission has also barred jewellery and metallic objects inside the halls. Only transparent pens and water bottles will be allowed, while wristwatches have been strictly prohibited. Candidates carrying banned items will have to deposit them at designated counters before entering the centres.

“We will take all necessary measures to ensure the integrity of the process. Any candidate found with prohibited items will have their candidature cancelled,” Majumdar said.

The footwear directive has drawn criticism from some aspirants, particularly those travelling long distances, who cited inconvenience in wearing slippers and managing footwear outside the centres.

The Commission expects over 8.13 lakh candidates for the Group C examination and around 8.20 lakh for Group D, with nearly 1,700 centres set up across the state.

