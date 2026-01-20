UN responds to Donald Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza, says world body has ‘coexisted’ with similar groups

As US President Donald Trump’s proposed Board of Peace on Gaza is being viewed as a potential rival to the United Nations, a UN spokesperson said the world body has historically “coexisted” with various global organisations and would wait to see “what sort of relationship” it develops with the US-led initiative.

“The UN has coexisted alongside any number of organisations. There are regional organisations, subregional organisations, and various defence alliances around the world,” Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said.

“Some of them, we have relationship agreements with. Some of them, we don't. We would have to see in terms of details what the Board of Peace becomes as it actually is established to know what sort of relationship we would have with it,” he said.

Haq was responding on Monday during the daily press briefing to questions on the Board of Peace for Gaza’s redevelopment announced by Trump, for which the US president has invited world leaders to join.

Asked whether Guterres had received an invitation to be part of the Board, Haq said, “I'm not aware of any communication that we've received on any of this.” On reports that a permanent membership on the Board would require a one billion USD contribution, Haq said, “We've seen these reports. We can't confirm this….Obviously, different groupings have their own rules, their own bylaws, and so forth. We don't comment on other groups and their rules.”

Trump is scheduled to deliver a special address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on Wednesday. He will also participate in a greeting with the Forum’s leadership, meet foreign leaders, and attend a reception with business leaders.

On Thursday, on the sidelines of the WEF, Trump will take part in the “Board of Peace Charter announcement”, during which nations will be invited to sign the charter and formally join the body aimed at Gaza’s redevelopment under his comprehensive plan to end the conflict.

Trump has invited several global leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to join the Board of Peace — seen as a rival to the United Nations — which seeks to bring lasting peace to Gaza and pursue a "bold new approach" to resolving "global conflict”.

Meanwhile, Guterres, who is currently in Switzerland, has cancelled his planned visit to Davos due to a “bad cold”, Haq said.

“The secretary-general is currently near Geneva, Switzerland, where he is meeting with his special and personal representatives and envoys. Following these meetings, he will return to New York and has cancelled his planned trip to Davos due to a bad cold,” Haq said.

Haq added that the Board of Peace has been “strictly” authorised by the UN Security Council for its work related to Gaza.

“We're not talking about the wider operations or any of the aspects that have been in the media for the last several days. What we're talking about is the work on Gaza,” he said.

“As you know, we have welcomed the ceasefire in Gaza and measures to support it, including the Board of Peace, and we'll continue to work with all parties on the ground to make sure that the ceasefire is upheld.

“That is about Gaza. The larger aspects are things for anyone wanting to participate in this grouping to consider. Obviously, the UN has its own Charter, its own rules, and you can do your own compare and contrast between the respective organisations,” Haq said.

The World Economic Forum annual meeting began on January 19 and will run until January 23, hosting global leaders and business heavyweights in Davos.

Trump’s presence at Davos comes amid tensions between the United States and several European countries over his proposal to acquire Greenland and impose tariffs until “a deal” is reached.

Trump has announced plans to impose a 10 per cent tariff on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland starting February 1. The levy will rise to 25 per cent beginning in June this year and will remain “due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland”.

The Board of Peace was unveiled by Trump as part of the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Indian-American World Bank President Ajay Banga and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are among the leaders named to the Board.