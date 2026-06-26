Hormuz tension palpable after Iran turns back tankers; ship traffic sinks after vessel attack

Iran's renewed assertion of its authority over shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and a warning to Gulf states against aligning with Washington appeared to weigh on maritime traffic on Friday, a day after a vessel near Oman came under attack, underscoring the fragility of a tentative deal to end the Iran war.

Fewer vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on Friday than earlier this week, hours after a Taiwanese-operated ship was fired on by Iran, ship tracking data showed. The UN shipping agency temporarily paused its voluntary scheme to evacuate hundreds of stranded ships and thousands of seafarers from the Gulf after the ship was damaged in the attack close to the Omani side of the waterway.

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Nevertheless, at least four tankers including three very large crude carriers, which can each carry a maximum of 2 million barrels of oil, entered the Gulf to load oil, ship tracking data from LSEG and MarineTraffic showed on Friday.

And two separate supertankers entered the strait to load Iranian oil, separate shipping data showed, while a separate tanker exited the strait with 2 million barrels of oil via the Omani side of Hormuz, analysis from Kpler showed.

Oil buyers have hoped to secure stocks after months of disruption caused by the Iran war after a ceasefire deal was struck between Washington and Tehran. Crude prices dropped by more than 3 per cent on Friday, on course for steep weekly losses, on easing supply concerns, while top exporter Saudi Arabia resumed loadings in the Gulf, paving the way for more supply.

Before the conflict began, overall average daily sailings were around 125 ships. Taiwan's Evergreen Marine said on Friday its ship was hit close to Oman by an "unknown object" after US officials told Reuters on Thursday that Iran had fired on the vessel.

"The attack is a setback in the plans to evacuate ships and resume transits through the Strait of Hormuz, although some transits can still be expected to take place," said Jakob Larsen, chief safety and security officer at shipping association BIMCO.

"The situation underscores the importance of clear and unambiguous agreements between the US and Iran regarding a resumption of maritime traffic through the strait," he added. Iran's ⁠deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Friday that safe passage through the strait could not be guaranteed without coordination with Tehran.

Tanker traffic, which includes crude oil, oil products and chemical tankers, reached 13 transits on Friday in both directions versus 24 on Thursday and 27 ships on Wednesday, the highest level since before the conflict began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, analysis from Kpler showed.

For overall sailings, through both directions of the strait including dry bulk ships, separate analysis from AXSMarine showed 62 transits on June 24, the highest single-day count since the conflict began. That represented 53 per cent of the traffic recorded on the same day last year, AXSMarine said this week.

"Traffic has not yet normalized fully," AXSMarine added.

Iran warns off three tankers in Strait of Hormuz

Three foreign tankers attempting an unauthorized passage through the Strait of Hormuz were turned back after receiving a warning from the IRGC Navy, according to Iranian state TV.

Iran's ⁠deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz could not be guaranteed without coordination with Iran, and that failure to coordinate could result in the suspension of any designated route.

The comments posted on social media platform X on Friday came after Oman, in coordination with the International Maritime Organization, designated temporary routes for passage through the strait.

Iran also said that a joint statement by the U.S. and the Gulf Cooperation Council contained "interventionist, irresponsible and provocative positions", and said the U.S. military presence in the Gulf was a source of insecurity and division in the region.

In the statement by Iran's foreign ministry, Iran also reiterated its position that the Strait of Hormuz should be governed with Oman in line with terms of MOU with the United States.

Israel drops leaflets over south Lebanon town ordering residents to leave

Israeli forces dropped leaflets over the southern Lebanese town of Mansouri on Friday ordering residents to leave, Lebanese state media reported, the first such order issued since a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect.

A senior Lebanese military official said Israel had recently added the town to a zone occupied by Israeli troops inside southern Lebanon.

Lebanese officials say Israeli troops are enforcing the zone's northern boundary by firing at anyone approaching it, including civilians and Lebanese soldiers.

The military official said farmers had continued to enter and leave Mansouri, but had not been living there.