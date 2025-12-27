Pakistan’s security forces kill at least 17 terrorists in Balochistan

Pakistan’s security forces killed at least 17 terrorists linked to outlawed insurgent groups in separate intelligence‑based operations across the troubled Balochistan province, the Inter‑Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the military’s media wing, the operations were carried out between December 24 and December 26 in the Kohlu, Kalat and Panjgur areas following credible reports of terrorist presence.

In the Panjgur district on Friday, four terrorists were killed after a heavy exchange of fire when security forces surrounded a location where they were holed up.

In Kohlu on Thursday, the ISPR said five terrorists were killed following another intense firefight with security personnel. In Kalat on Wednesday, an engagement with terrorists ended with eight of them being killed after an exchange of fire.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who were actively involved in numerous terror activities in the area,” the ISPR statement said.

The military has repeated that its focus remains on neutralising armed groups that it considers a threat to stability. Earlier in December, security forces had killed 12 terrorists in Kalat, reflecting ongoing pressure on armed elements in the province.

Pakistan’s military has been carrying out frequent operations in Balochistan under its “Azm‑e‑Istehkam” campaign.

The campaign aims to disrupt insurgent networks and curb attacks on security personnel and infrastructure, particularly in the province’s remote districts.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least populated province, has long been home to multiple insurgent groups. Many of these groups are rooted in ethnic and political grievances and have clashed repeatedly with state forces over autonomy and resource control.