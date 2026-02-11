MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Trump administration official says El Paso airspace closure was tied to Mexican cartel drones

The official did not say how many drones were involved or what specifically was done to disable them

AP Published 11.02.26, 08:34 PM
A Federal Aviation Administration sign hangs in the tower at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, March 16, 2017.

A Federal Aviation Administration sign hangs in the tower at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, March 16, 2017.

A Trump administration official said the airspace over El Paso was closed after Mexican cartel drones breached the airspace, but said that the Defense Department took action to disable the drones.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the Defense Department have determined there is no threat to commercial travel, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a national security issue.

The official did not say how many drones were involved or what specifically was done to disable them.

Donald Trump
