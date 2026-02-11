British woman shot dead by father after argument over Donald Trump, boyfriend recounts sequence of events

A 23-year-old British woman was shot dead by her father after an argument over US President Donald Trump.

The deceased woman, identified as Lucy Harrison, was a fashion buyer from Warrington, Cheshire. She was shot in the chest on January 10, 2025 in Prosper, near Dallas, reported BBC.

Lucy had travelled to Texas from Warrington, Cheshire, with her boyfriend, Sam Littler, to stay with her father, Kris Harrison, and his family at their home in Prosper, near Dallas.

Giving evidence, the boyfriend told the court that Lucy and her father often clashed, particularly over his ownership of a gun.

On the morning of the incident, as the couple prepared to leave for the airport, a “big” argument broke out between father and daughter about Trump.

“Kris and Lucy ended up having quite a big argument which led to Lucy running upstairs and being upset,” Littler said.

He told the court that during the argument, Lucy asked her father how he would feel if she were sexually assaulted.

According to the evidence, Kris replied that he had two other daughters who lived with him and it “would not upset him that much”.

Litter said her father's response hurt Lucy, saying, "She became quite upset and ran upstairs."

He further said that around half an hour later, Kris took his daughter by the hand and led her into his ground-floor bedroom.

About 15 seconds later, he heard a loud bang, followed by Kris shouting for his wife, Heather.

When Littler entered the room, Lucy was lying on the floor near the bathroom doorway. Lucy died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Heather said her daughter, who worked as a buyer for fashion brand Boohoo, was a "real force of life".

She said: "She cared. She was passionate about things. She loved to have debates about things that meant a lot to her."

Police launched an investigation into the 23-year-old's death as possible manslaughter, but no criminal case was brought against her father, Kris.

The court also heard that Kris struggled with alcohol addiction in the past.

He had even gone to rehab before to get treatment for his drinking problem. He admitted to shooting his daughter. He confirmed that he consumed about 500 ml of white wine on the day of shooting.

He acknowledged he had issues with alcohol in the past and said he "briefly lapsed" on the day of his daughter's death because he was emotional about her leaving, reported BBC.

In a statement issued by his solicitors, Kris said, "I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and there isn't a day I don't feel the weight of that loss—a weight I will carry for the rest of my life, and I know that nothing I say can ease the heartbreak this tragedy has caused. I cannot undo what happened, but I can honour Lucy by being the best father I can be to her sisters and by carrying her memory forward in everything we do,” as quoted by BBC.

"I am deeply sorry for the pain others feel from this tragedy. Lucy's spirit—her warmth, her humor, her kindness—will live on in all of us who loved her," the statement added.