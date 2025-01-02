Imran Khan's party, Pakistan govt to hold third round of talks next week to end political tension

The second round of talks between the government and jailed former premier Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party representatives concluded on Thursday with the commitment to meet again next week in a bid to end the prevailing political tension and instability in the country.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq facilitated the talks held in the parliament house. Later, he told the media that the two sides participated in good spirits and with the commitment to continue the process.

“The two sides have agreed to meet again next week,” he said, adding that talks were held in a cordial atmosphere.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, who is part of the government team, read out the joint communique issued after the talk, stating that Omer Ayub Khan from the PTI demanded that all political prisoners should be released and a probe commission should be formed to investigate the events of May 9, 2023, and Nov 26, 2024.

He said that the PTI committee also demanded that they should be facilitated to meet Imran Khan, who has been held in the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, to get his direction for talks.

Siddiqui said that the government agreed to facilitate the meeting after which the next round of talks would be held.

He also said that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, who led the government side, said that the PTI was expected to present its charter of demands but it sought time. Dar also said that his side has no objection if the PTI will present its demands in writing during the next meeting. The first meeting between committees representing the government and the PTI took place on Dec 23, kicking off long-anticipated talks between the rival parties to end the political tension.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, PTI lawmaker Asad Qaiser, Sunni Ittehad Council chief Hamid Raza, Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen chief Senator Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri and PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja attended the meeting from the opposition.

From the government side, ruling PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Naveed Qamar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah and others attended.

Speaking to reporters before the meeting, Omar Ayub Khan said that the PTI wanted its jailed leaders released.

“Our agenda for the negotiations is clear. The release of under-trial political prisoners and the formation of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023 and Nov 26,” he said.

The talks come after an acrimonious political tussle between the PTI and the government due to differences over the outcome of the general elections held on Feb 8 last year. PTI also accuses the government of implicating its leaders in fake cases, an allegation rejected by the government.

