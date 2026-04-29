If New Delhi sends a politician, Dhaka should reciprocate the notable shift in method

India’s apparent decision to appoint a politician rather than a career diplomat as its next high commissioner to Bangladesh marks a notable shift in method. For decades, New Delhi treated Dhaka as a posting for experienced foreign-service hands who

are skilled in managing a difficult but broadly stable relationship.

That model now seems to have run its course. If India believes the bilateral file requires political management rather than merely diplomatic maintenance, Bangladesh should reach the same conclusion.

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Dhaka ought to consider appointing to New Delhi a political envoy, or at least a figure of state-ministerial rank with direct access to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and the authority to speak for the government on urgent matters. This would not be a matter of vanity or symmetry. It would reflect the changed nature of the relationship.

India and Bangladesh no longer deal chiefly in technical questions handled through bureaucratic channels. Border management, water-sharing, market access and transit remain important, but they now sit within a more overtly political context. Bangladesh’s internal transition — from the interim administration of Muhammad Yunus to the government of Tarique Rahman — has altered decision-making structures in Dhaka.

Regional competition has sharpened. Public opinion in both countries has become more volatile. Misunderstandings now carry greater political cost and require quicker correction.

That appears to be the logic behind India’s rethink. Reports in the Indian media suggest New Delhi wants an envoy who can operate politically, not simply diplomatically. One account described the move as recognition that ties with Dhaka need “course correction” after a period of strain. Another noted that a politician may be better placed than a career envoy to rebuild trust with Bangladesh’s

new leadership.

The choice of Dinesh Trivedi, the high commissioner-designate, underlines the point. Trivedi is not a retired mandarin drafted for ceremonial duty but a veteran politician with cabinet experience, parliamentary networks and familiarity with strategic messaging. As a former railway minister and long-time presence in national politics, he brings something different from the traditional diplomatic profile: political access, party antennae and the ability to read signals that rarely appear in official briefs.

If that is the calibre New Delhi now wants in Dhaka, Bangladesh should ask why it would settle for less in Delhi.

Of the 14 high commissioners Bangladesh has appointed to India since Independence, only a small number were not career diplomats. That tradition, of course, has merits: professionalism and institutional memory. But traditions are useful only when circumstances remain constant. They have not.

India is Bangladesh’s most consequential bilateral relationship. It is the immediate neighbour, a major trading partner, an energy link, a transit route and an unavoidable security actor. No other capital requires such constant political attention. Yet Dhaka has often treated the New Delhi posting as a senior diplomatic assignment rather than a strategic political one.

The limits of that approach have recently become clearer. During the Yunus interim administration, bilateral ties

lost momentum. Mutual suspicion rose. Public messaging on both sides hardened. Since the arrival of the Tarique Rahman government, both capitals have signalled interest in stabilisation. Bangladesh’s envoy has spoken of

ties being vital for “shared prosperity”.

Indian officials, too, have emphasised a constructive path forward. But atmospherics are easier than execution.

The current high commissioner, M. Riaz Hamidullah, is a seasoned diplomat. The issue is not personal capability. It is whether the office, as presently configured, has sufficient political weight. Under a government where authority is likely to be concentrated around the Prime Minister’s office and guided closely by foreign minister Khalilur Rahman, an envoy who relies mainly on formal channels may struggle to move quickly on policy-sensitive matters.

That matters when disputes emerge over visas, border incidents, trade restrictions, inflammatory remarks or security concerns.

A high commissioner with the rank of state minister would change the mechanics of engagement. In Delhi, hierarchy remains important. Senior Indian ministers, party officials and security figures would treat such an envoy differently from a conventional diplomat. Access would improve. Informal communication would become easier.

Messages could be conveyed with greater credibility because they would be understood to carry the authority of Dhaka’s political leadership.

It would also help internally. Bangladesh’s mission in India is its largest abroad by size and workload. It spans political reporting, commerce, consular affairs, defence contacts and engagement with

Indian states through a dedicated media wing. Large missions often suffer from diffusion of responsibility and bureaucratic compartmentalisation. A politically empowered head of mission could impose clearer priorities and coordinate disparate arms more effectively.

There is also the matter of balance. If India sends a politically connected envoy to Dhaka while Bangladesh sends a conventional diplomat to Delhi, the two channels will not be equivalent. India’s representative may enjoy direct access to Bangladesh’s top leadership, while Bangladesh’s envoy remains dependent on slower bureaucratic pathways in India.

Reciprocity would not solve every asymmetry, but it would reduce one of them.

None of this requires appointing a partisan bruiser. Bangladesh would need someone politically trusted, administratively competent and temperamentally cautious. A senior politician, former minister or respected public figure given ministerial

rank could fit the brief. The objective would be influence, not theatre.

Diplomacies often cling to custom long after the rationale has faded. India appears willing to adapt its Bangladesh policy to new realities. Dhaka should do the same. New Delhi is too important a posting to be treated as an exercise in protocol. It should be treated as what it is: a strategic political assignment.