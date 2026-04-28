Trump approval drops to record low at 34% as Iran war sparks cost-of-living concerns: Poll

President Donald Trump's approval rating fell to the lowest level of his current term, as Americans increasingly soured on his handling of the cost of living and an unpopular war with Iran, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The four-day poll completed on Monday showed 34% of Americans approve of Trump's performance in the White House, down from 36% in a prior Reuters/Ipsos survey, which was conducted from April 15 to 20. The majority of responses were gathered prior to the Saturday night shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, where Trump was due to speak. It remains to be seen if the incident, in which a gunman was stopped before he could enter a hall where Trump was dining, might affect people's views of the U.S. leader. Federal prosecutors have charged the accused shooter with attempting to assassinate the president.

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Trump's standing with the U.S. public has trended lower since taking office in January 2025, when 47% of Americans gave him a thumbs-up.

His popularity has taken a beating since the U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28 that has led to a surge in gasoline prices. Only 22% of poll respondents approved of Trump's performance on the cost of living, down from 25% in the prior Reuters/Ipsos poll.

SURGING GAS PRICES WEIGH ON VOTERS

U.S. gasoline prices have surged more than 40% to roughly $4.18 a gallon since the U.S. and Israel launched surprise attacks on Iran on February 28, triggering a response that shut down a fifth of the global oil trade.

The price hikes are weighing heavily on American households and fueling concern among Trump's Republicans that they could lose control of the U.S. Congress in the November midterm elections.

While a solid majority of Republicans - 78% - still say they back Trump, 41% of the party say they disapprove of his handling of the cost of living, the Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

Independent registered voters, a group that could be decisive in the midterms, favored Democrats by 14 points, 34% to 20%, when asked who would get their vote in congressional elections. One in four said they were still undecided.

While the U.S. conflict with Iran has cooled since the two sides agreed to a ceasefire earlier this month, Iran's threats are preventing most oil shipments from leaving the Persian Gulf, fueling further increases in U.S. and global energy prices as global economies run down reserves and restrict demand.

Just 34% of Americans approve of the U.S. conflict with Iran, down from 36% in mid-April and 38% in mid-March, the Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

The latest survey, which was conducted nationwide and online, gathered responses from 1,269 U.S. adults including 1,014 registered voters and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.